The Arizona Cardinals and first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. will be a part of the “NFL Draft: The Pick Is In” documentary streaming Friday.

The Roku Channel documentary will follow the Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Rams through the weekend of the 2024 NFL Draft. It marks the second year of the documentary.

Translation: More war room shots of general manager Monti Ossenfort and Arizona’s front office are on the way.

Unlike last year’s wheeling and dealing, Ossenfort’s first round in 2024 was much less hectic. Instead of moving up and down the board, the general manager stayed put and came away with Harrison, who projects to be Arizona’s No. 1 option moving forward.

So while the moving and shaking — and Jonathan Gannon’s look of amazement — may not be there this time around, plenty of behind-the-scenes moments leading up to the pick should on the way. In the trailer alone, Ossenfort can be seen talking to Harrison, Gannon and owner Michael Bidwill.

Any of Arizona’s 11 other draft picks could also get some added screen time.

Who else is being spotlighted in the NFL Draft documentary?

Aside from the Cardinals, the documentary will highlight the Bears and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. The Commanders and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels will also get some airtime. In addition to the Roku Channel documentary, Chicago will also be on “HBO’s Hard Knocks” this training camp.

The Rams — and their swanky beachfront mansion — made the cut after coming away with a boatload of picks led by Jared Verse at No. 19 overall.

And although the Tennessee Titans aren’t on the main billing, No. 7 overall pick JC Latham and agent Drew Rosenhaus are also set to see some screen time.

Which teams were featured last year?

Last year, the documentary followed the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars across all three days of the 2023 NFL Draft.

