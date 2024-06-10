Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, USA Basketball U18 team win 2024 FIBA AmeriCup

Jun 10, 2024, 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:34 am

Tommy Lloyd...

Head coach Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats looks on during the first half against the Dayton Flyers in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Delta Center on March 23, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd and his USA Basketball Under-18 team closed out the 2024 FIBA AmeriCup on Sunday with a win against Argentina to earn them gold.

The United States swept the competition in six games against national teams in the Americas.

The run in Buenos Aires, Argentina included a 150-54 victory against Belize. The 96-point victory was the largest of the tournament. USA Basketball’s 88-66 win against Argentina to open the games was the closest margin of victory. The rematch in the championship game went to Lloyd’s team, 110-70.

Darius Acuff Jr., a five-star prospect in the 2025 class, led the Americans in the title game with 26 points and nine assists on 11-of-17 shooting. He won the MVP award by averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the six games.

RELATED STORIES

AZ Compass Prep standout and four-star Illinois commit Jeremiah Fears scored four points in the game.

Fears was the lone player representing the state of Arizona.

Arizona State commitment and five-star big man Jayden Quaintance made the initial camp roster before it was cut down for FIBA AmeriCup play. So did Kaden and Kalek House, 2026 class members from AZ Compass Prep who are the sons of former ASU star Eddie House.

Arizona Basketball

UConn head coach Dan Hurely...

Arizona Sports

Reports: Dan Hurley rejects Lakers’ contract offer, remaining with UConn

UConn head men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley turned down a six-year, $70 million offer to lead the Los Angeles Lakers.

4 hours ago

Arizona AD Desiree Reed-Francois, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and Arizona State AD Graham Ros...

Kevin Zimmerman

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark already planning for next TV deal

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark met with the Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday to present his plan for the new conference.

4 days ago

Chase Budinger sets a ball during the AVP Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station on August 5, 2022 in Atl...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Former Wildcat Chase Budinger makes Olympic beach volleyball team

Former Arizona Wildcat and Phoenix Sun Chase Budinger will represent one of two beach volleyball teams for the U.S. in the 2024 Olympics.

4 days ago

...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Arizona’s Motiejus Krivas named sleeper 2025 NBA Draft prospect by ESPN

Motiejus Krivas is expected to do big things for the Arizona Wildcats this season. Will his NBA Draft stock blow up for 2025?

8 days ago

Jaden Bradley...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Where Arizona basketball ranks after the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline

Arizona finds itself in a unique position after being ranked 21st in the NCAA Power 36 basketball rankings.

10 days ago

Arizona baseball...

Arizona Sports

How to watch: Arizona baseball opens NCAA tournament run against Grand Canyon

The 2024 NCAA baseball tournament is here, and the Arizona Wildcats will host Grand Canyon at the Tucson regional on Friday night.

10 days ago

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, USA Basketball U18 team win 2024 FIBA AmeriCup