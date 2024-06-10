Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd and his USA Basketball Under-18 team closed out the 2024 FIBA AmeriCup on Sunday with a win against Argentina to earn them gold.

The United States swept the competition in six games against national teams in the Americas.

The run in Buenos Aires, Argentina included a 150-54 victory against Belize. The 96-point victory was the largest of the tournament. USA Basketball’s 88-66 win against Argentina to open the games was the closest margin of victory. The rematch in the championship game went to Lloyd’s team, 110-70.

Darius Acuff Jr., a five-star prospect in the 2025 class, led the Americans in the title game with 26 points and nine assists on 11-of-17 shooting. He won the MVP award by averaging 17.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the six games.

AZ Compass Prep standout and four-star Illinois commit Jeremiah Fears scored four points in the game.

Fears was the lone player representing the state of Arizona.

Arizona State commitment and five-star big man Jayden Quaintance made the initial camp roster before it was cut down for FIBA AmeriCup play. So did Kaden and Kalek House, 2026 class members from AZ Compass Prep who are the sons of former ASU star Eddie House.

Follow @AZSports