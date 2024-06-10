The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned outfielder Pavin Smith to the Triple-A Reno Aces, according to MLB transactions.

This season (27 games played), Smith is slashing .268/.311/.518. He’s recorded 15 hits, 14 RBIs nine strikeouts and four walks across 61 plate appearances.

A corresponding move has not been revealed, though Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is expected back with the D-backs for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Perdomo went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 4.

He played in two Arizona Complex League games in the past week before a four-game run with the Reno Aces. Perdomo posted two hits in 14 at-bats before getting the call to return to the majors.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said D-backs assistant hitting coach Rick Short was set to join Perdomo in Reno.

“This is something we feel strongly about,” Lovullo said. “It works, gets eyes on him, the ability to work on the same thing and probably a certain comfort level. Gerry is the best. He’ll have comfort level no matter who he’s with, but the fact that Rick Short knows his routine is putting him in the best space to be as successful as possible.”

The 2023 All-Star played seven games for the D-backs this season before the injury, batting .250 with two RBIs and six hits through the first two series of the year against the Rockies and Yankees.

He shined in 144 games last regular season in the field while batting .246 with a .712 OPS behind 20 doubles, six home runs and 47 RBIs.

Perdomo hit .275 with two home runs and four RBIs over 17 playoff games to help Arizona to the World Series.

