The Arizona Cardinals took 275 high school students from across Arizona to the nation’s capital for the third annual Civics Matters Arizona program.

Students participating in the program come from 39 schools, 14 school districts, seven cities and five of the 15 counties across Arizona.

Next stop: The Capitol 🇺🇸 This morning 275 students embarked on our third annual Civics Matters tour! — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 11, 2024

The Civics Matters Arizona program was started by the Cardinals in 2022 to serve as a civic engagement initiative for high school students to collaborate with their peers as well as learn about the function of their government.

In partnership with the Close Up Foundation and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, it will provide students the experience to learn about civics in a fun and educational way.

Students will get the opportunity to interact in meetings with some of Arizona’s elected officials including Rep. Juan Ciscomani and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, learn about the issues both locally and nationally, and visit the various attractions throughout the D.C. area.

The Cardinals provided their team plane to fly the group to the nation’s capital from Tuesday through Friday of this week.