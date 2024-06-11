Close
Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar reinstated from injured list in Reno

Jun 11, 2024, 4:56 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks IF Jordan Lawlar NLDS Game 3 October 11, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona Diamondbacks IF Jordan Lawlar NLDS Game 3 October 11, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

The Triple-A Reno Aces reinstated top Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Jordan Lawlar from the 60-day injured list, the team announced Tuesday.

The shortstop is ranked as the No. 8 player on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list. Lawlar suffered a ruptured UCL tendon in his right thumb on March 27, landing him on the 60-day IL (Milb) a day later.

After having surgery on his thumb, Lawlar was assigned to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 30 for a rehab assignment.

The 21-year-old slashed .330/.438/.440 with three doubles and eight RBIs in the ACL (seven games).

In 16 games for the Aces last year, Lawlar hit .358 with 24 hits and 19 RBIs after getting promoted from Double-A Amarillo.

He was called up quickly by the Diamondbacks in early September, playing 14 games with four hits in 31 at-bats.

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Lawlar will continue to work primarily at shortstop but he could get some reps at third base eventually.

The Diamondbacks’ starting shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo, also came off the injured list Tuesday, so the organization’s depth at the position is that much stronger.

“I don’t take anything away from Kevin Newman and Blaze (Alexander) and their ability to go out there and do their job, but you’re getting two really good baseball players back on the diamond,” Lovullo said. “They got hurt within a week of one another and all heck was breaking loose at that point. So the fact that two really good shortstops are back in the mix gives me a lot of comfort.”

