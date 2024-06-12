Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

Kahleah Copper: Making USA Basketball’s Olympic roster is my ‘No. 1 moment’

Jun 12, 2024, 3:02 PM

Kahleah Copper...

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 09: Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during media day at Footprint Center on May 09, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper was left off the U.S. women’s basketball roster to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. But three years later, Copper will represent the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

USA Women’s National Team director Brianna Weiss paid a special visit to deliver Copper the news that she was one of 12 players to be named to the U.S. women’s basketball roster in this year’s Olympics. It will be Copper’s first time competing in the Olympics after being cut from the roster in 2021.

Being able to make the roster was an emotional moment for Copper.

Despite not being able to compete in the Olympics in 2021, Copper was an instrumental piece in the Chicago Sky’s first and only WNBA championship run. She was named the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP after averaging 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game during the four-game series win over the Phoenix Mercury.

The championship run with the Sky was Copper’s No. 1 moment in her basketball career.

“Being able to get Finals MVP playing with greats, it could’ve went any other way,” Copper said. “That season was so special because I felt so let down by not making that team. For me to turn around and win a championship and then playing with future Hall of Famers and to get Finals MVP, nobody in the beginning of the season would’ve said it was going to be me. That was my No. 1 for a while.”

Now that she will get a chance to represent her country on the world’s stage, she has a new No. 1.

“People see this, people see game-winners, but y’all don’t see what it takes. How many nights,” Copper said. “You prepare so long for this, but for it to happen to me in year nine, it’s so special. It’s definitely No. 1.”

“I wouldn’t change my journey for anything.” Copper added. “I think it made me into the person and player that I am so I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner make USA Basketball’s Paris Olympics roster

Copper wasn’t the only Mercury player named to the U.S. women’s basketball roster as Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner also made the cut. It will mark a record sixth Olympic appearance for Taurasi and a third appearance for Griner.

Phoenix Mercury

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever...

Dan Bickley

USA Basketball missed with Caitlin Clark’s exclusion from Paris Olympics roster

The WNBA is one of the hottest topics in America. That is a victory. Except the conversation gets political. It gets racial. It gets ugly.

1 day ago

Phoenix Mercury stars Diana Taurasi (right), Brittney Griner (left) and Kahleah Copper will reporte...

Arizona Sports

US women’s team for Paris Olympics features 3 Phoenix Mercury stars

Phoenix Mercury stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Kahleah Copper will represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics this summer. 

1 day ago

kahleah-copper...

Aaron Schmidt

Copper scores 29, Griner adds 24 to help Mercury beat Wings in 2OT

Kahleah Copper and Brittney Griner led the Phoenix Mercury to a 2OT win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

3 days ago

Kahleah Copper #2 of the Phoenix Mercury puts up the game winning three-point shot over Napheesa Co...

Associated Press

Kahleah Copper’s last-second 3 lifts Mercury over Lynx

Kahleah Copper's tremendous start to her Phoenix Mercury continued on Friday with a game-winning, last-second 3 to beat the Lynx.

5 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Arizona Sports

Brittney Griner starting in season debut for Mercury vs. Lynx

Phoenix Mercury All-Star center Brittney Griner will start and make her season debut Friday against the Minnesota Lynx.

5 days ago

Ezi Magbegor #13 of the Seattle Storm shoots against Natasha Mack #4 of the Phoenix Mercury during ...

Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury drop another road game, fall to Storm

The Phoenix Mercury have now lost five of their six games away from Footprint Center after falling in Seattle.

8 days ago

Kahleah Copper: Making USA Basketball’s Olympic roster is my ‘No. 1 moment’