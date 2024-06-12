Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper was left off the U.S. women’s basketball roster to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. But three years later, Copper will represent the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

USA Women’s National Team director Brianna Weiss paid a special visit to deliver Copper the news that she was one of 12 players to be named to the U.S. women’s basketball roster in this year’s Olympics. It will be Copper’s first time competing in the Olympics after being cut from the roster in 2021.

Being able to make the roster was an emotional moment for Copper.

Despite not being able to compete in the Olympics in 2021, Copper was an instrumental piece in the Chicago Sky’s first and only WNBA championship run. She was named the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP after averaging 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game during the four-game series win over the Phoenix Mercury.

The championship run with the Sky was Copper’s No. 1 moment in her basketball career.

“Being able to get Finals MVP playing with greats, it could’ve went any other way,” Copper said. “That season was so special because I felt so let down by not making that team. For me to turn around and win a championship and then playing with future Hall of Famers and to get Finals MVP, nobody in the beginning of the season would’ve said it was going to be me. That was my No. 1 for a while.”

Now that she will get a chance to represent her country on the world’s stage, she has a new No. 1.

“People see this, people see game-winners, but y’all don’t see what it takes. How many nights,” Copper said. “You prepare so long for this, but for it to happen to me in year nine, it’s so special. It’s definitely No. 1.”

“I wouldn’t change my journey for anything.” Copper added. “I think it made me into the person and player that I am so I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner make USA Basketball’s Paris Olympics roster

Copper wasn’t the only Mercury player named to the U.S. women’s basketball roster as Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner also made the cut. It will mark a record sixth Olympic appearance for Taurasi and a third appearance for Griner.

"USA! USA! USA!" What a special moment at practice yesterday getting to celebrate together ❤️ 📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/fwKlyI6G9F — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 12, 2024