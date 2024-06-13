Close
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray lands in top 50 of NFL player sales list

Jun 13, 2024, 8:44 AM | Updated: 9:59 am

Kyler Murray...

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts to a touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray placed 47th in the 2023 players sales list released by the NFLPA, the fifth straight year Murray made the list.

The list was conjured up by sales from March 1 of last year to Feb. 29. It’s based on the verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise.

The products include jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products and more.

The players finishing in the top five in sales were Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and former center Jason Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Murray moved up one spot after being ranked 48th last year. In the past, he came in 24th (2021-22), 31st (2020-21) and 37th (2019-20).

After tearing his ACL in December of 2022, Murray sat out the first nine games of the 2023 season before coming back for the final eight-game stretch.

In that span he completed 65.7% of his passes and threw for 1,799 yards to go with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns.

