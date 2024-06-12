Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Eugenio Suarez out of lineup, Blaze Alexander starts at 3B vs. Angels

Jun 12, 2024, 1:24 PM | Updated: 1:25 pm

Eugenio Suarez looks to throw...

Eugenio Suárez #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks prepares a throw during a 6-0 win voer the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez is out of the lineup for the team’s Wednesday night game against the Los Angeles Angels. Taking over at third base is Blaze Alexander, who will bat eighth in the order.

Suarez had missed just two starts this season, getting the nod in 65 of 67 games played up to this point. Sixty-four of those starts came at third base. The other was at designated hitter.

The power and slugging ability hasn’t been there, though, with Suarez slashing .197/.263/.312 with a .575 OPS. He’s recorded 46 hits, 30 RBIs, two stolen bases and 17 walks to 76 strikeouts.

RELATED STORIES

Alexander meanwhile has strung together a promising season moving across most of the infield and DH.

In 47 games played, Alexander is slashing .279/.345/.403 with a .728 OPS. He’s registered 36 hits, 19 RBIs, two stolen bases and 12 walks to 37 strikeouts.

Alexander has worked as Arizona’s third baseman across four games this year, making three starts in that span. He’s appeared in 20 games at shortstop but could have fewer opportunities at the position moving forward with Geraldo Perdomo back in the fold.

The D-backs are back in action Wednesday night against the Angels. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Randal Grichuk...

Alex Weiner

No cycles, but Diamondbacks rally for 15 hits to beat Angels

The Diamondbacks had a couple cycle attempts wash out, but the offense never did in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.

13 hours ago

Geraldo Perdomo...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks excited to have Geraldo Perdomo’s energy, leadership back

The Diamondbacks get a defensive captain and emotional leader back with Geraldo Perdomo's return from the injured list.

18 hours ago

Alek Thomas...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks OF Alek Thomas on track to play games this week 

The Diamondbacks plan on outfielder Alek Thomas jumping into game action as soon as this week as he continues to rehab. 

20 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks IF Jordan Lawlar NLDS Game 3 October 11, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar reinstated from injured list in Reno

The Arizona Diamondbacks have reinstated shortstop Jordan Lawlar from the Reno injured list, the team announced Tuesday.

20 hours ago

Geraldo Perdomo makes a play...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks reinstate SS Geraldo Perdomo from injured list

The Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday afternoon reinstated shortstop Geraldo Perdomo from the 10-day injured list.

23 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll needs to learn how to crawl before he can walk in baseball again

Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is slowly getting his groove back based on his play as of late. Burns & Gambo want to see Carroll continue to progress, but in their eyes, it's going to have to be a continual process for him.

2 days ago

D-backs’ Eugenio Suarez out of lineup, Blaze Alexander starts at 3B vs. Angels