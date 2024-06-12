Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez is out of the lineup for the team’s Wednesday night game against the Los Angeles Angels. Taking over at third base is Blaze Alexander, who will bat eighth in the order.

Suarez had missed just two starts this season, getting the nod in 65 of 67 games played up to this point. Sixty-four of those starts came at third base. The other was at designated hitter.

The power and slugging ability hasn’t been there, though, with Suarez slashing .197/.263/.312 with a .575 OPS. He’s recorded 46 hits, 30 RBIs, two stolen bases and 17 walks to 76 strikeouts.

Alexander meanwhile has strung together a promising season moving across most of the infield and DH.

In 47 games played, Alexander is slashing .279/.345/.403 with a .728 OPS. He’s registered 36 hits, 19 RBIs, two stolen bases and 12 walks to 37 strikeouts.

Alexander has worked as Arizona’s third baseman across four games this year, making three starts in that span. He’s appeared in 20 games at shortstop but could have fewer opportunities at the position moving forward with Geraldo Perdomo back in the fold.

The D-backs are back in action Wednesday night against the Angels. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @AZSports