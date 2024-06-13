It was a double dose of Arizona Cardinals guests on the latest episode of Cardinals Corner, an Arizona Sports podcast, with rookie cornerbacks Max Melton and Elijah Jones swinging by the studio on Wednesday.

Alongside Arizona Sports Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake and do-it-all contributor Lauren Koval, the pair of rookies spoke on their transitions from college to the pros, the players they’ve leaned on this offseason and the best piece of advice they’ve received at the next level.

“I feel like I can really just be myself around these guys,” Melton said. “It’s all good vibes in there.”

They didn’t stop there, either, with Melton and Jones peeling back the curtain on what they get into away from the football field. For Melton, he’s all about cars. Jones on the other hand immerses himself in music. He’s also getting more into golf.

“I’ve heard there’s some really good courses out here, it’s just really hot,” Jones said. “I played Camelback alone, gotta practice the game. I picked it up in December and I was just terrible. I was playing with my teammates. I vowed I would never be this bad again.”

The conversation then turned to the culture flip from the East Coast to out west in addition the dos and don’ts surrounding some of the state’s wildlife including scorpions, rattlesnakes and javelinas.

“It’s very easy-going out here,” Melton said. “We’re East Coast guys, New York, New Jersey. We’re used to the fast pace. It’s slowed down out here and I love it to be honest.”

Catch the Cardinals Corner podcast from Arizona Sports on YouTube and wherever else you listen to podcasts.

Follow @Tdrake4sports