Point guard Tyler Kolek picked by Suns in For The Win’s NBA mock draft

Jun 16, 2024, 6:56 AM

Tyler Kolek, Marquette point guard...

Tyler Kolek #11of the Marquette Golden Eagles dribbles the ball in the game against the Colorado Buffalos in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns’ point guard problem could be solved in the 2024 NBA Draft. According to For the Win’s Bryan Kalbrosky, he has them doing just that, taking Marquette guard Tyler Kolek at No. 22.

The Suns would benefit from a reliable point guard and Marquette’s Tyler Kolek would provide exactly that.

24.6 percent of his passes led directly to a shot, via Stats Perform, which is the most of any player included on the latest consensus big board. He also had the best Floor General Skills (FGS) of any player (minimum: 10 MPG) in the NCAA, according to Cerebro Sports.

In his senior year with the Golden Eagles, Kolek led the NCAA with 7.7 assists per game and averaged 15.3 points per game, earning him Second Team All-American honors. As a junior, he was named the Big East Player of the Year and won the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Big East Tournament. 

Kolek spent three years at Marquette after transferring from George Mason.

This isn’t the first time Kolek has been the prospect that analysts have been connected to the Suns.

There were a total of eight previous mock drafts that listed him as the primary draft target for Planet Orange, the most out of any other prospect connected to the Suns.

Other NBA mock drafts featuring Tyler Kolek to the Suns

Frenchmen go 1-2, then Sheppard and Castle follow as best of the one-and-dones (The Associated Press’ John Marshall and Brian Mahoney)

2024 NBA Extended Mock Draft: 5.0 (NBADraft.net’s Aran Smith)

First-round projections ahead of offseason (On3.com’s James Fletcher III)

NBA mock draft 2024: Perfect picks for every team (SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell)

Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht jumps up, Providence’s Devin Carter moves into top 10 (CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish)

Krysten Peek’s NBA Mock Draft 8.0 (Yahoo! Sports)

CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish mock (June 2)

