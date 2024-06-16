The Phoenix Suns’ point guard problem could be solved in the 2024 NBA Draft. According to For the Win’s Bryan Kalbrosky, he has them doing just that, taking Marquette guard Tyler Kolek at No. 22.

The Suns would benefit from a reliable point guard and Marquette’s Tyler Kolek would provide exactly that. 24.6 percent of his passes led directly to a shot, via Stats Perform, which is the most of any player included on the latest consensus big board. He also had the best Floor General Skills (FGS) of any player (minimum: 10 MPG) in the NCAA, according to Cerebro Sports.

In his senior year with the Golden Eagles, Kolek led the NCAA with 7.7 assists per game and averaged 15.3 points per game, earning him Second Team All-American honors. As a junior, he was named the Big East Player of the Year and won the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Big East Tournament.

Kolek spent three years at Marquette after transferring from George Mason.

This isn’t the first time Kolek has been the prospect that analysts have been connected to the Suns.

There were a total of eight previous mock drafts that listed him as the primary draft target for Planet Orange, the most out of any other prospect connected to the Suns.

