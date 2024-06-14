PHOENIX — Corbin Carroll is walking a little differently these days, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said ahead of a series finale against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Carroll, who struggled at the plate to begin his second full season in the majors, is hitting .417 with a 1.083 OPS over his last six games, including three extra-base hits along with two stolen bases.

“Checking off of pitches that aren’t drivable; they’re hittable but probably not drivable,” Lovullo said of what’s going right for Carroll lately.

“You gotta swing at the strike you feel like you can do damage on. And chasing strikes all over the zone can be a little bit dangerous, so I think he’s more centered in one spot of the zone. … If you’re gonna throw it there, he’s gonna drive it. And he’s just not missing a pitch.”

Corbin Carroll has reached base in 13 straight starts.

A deeper look at Carroll’s plate discipline over the stretch verifies Carroll’s recent selectiveness at the plate, according to Statcast. Over the six games, he’s swinging 37.4% of the time and 22.6% outside the strike zone, which is 7% and 5.2% down, respectively, from his first 60 games. He’s also making contact 85% of the time, up from 81%.

“It’s truly nice to see him get these results because no one works as hard as he does,” Lovullo added.

“I know he opened up the window for everybody in San Diego in postgame talking about how it was a ‘terrible’ feeling (starting the season the way he did),” Lovullo said. “I think that’s part of where he’s at now. He’s able to share with you how he felt knowing that he’s coming out the other end.”

In the leadoff spot again Thursday, Carroll has three singles and one walk in his last five games hitting first in the order. On two of those, he came in as the D-backs’ first run of the game, returning him to the role of setting the tone for the Diamondbacks’ offense.

“I can just tell by the way the body’s moving, the way he’s walking … he’s got that swagger about him, he’s got that little edge about him, and when he’s stepping into the box good things are happening,” Lovullo said.