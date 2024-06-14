Close
Mercury battle, fall short to Aces despite 25 points from Brittney Griner

Jun 13, 2024, 9:45 PM

Brittney Griner...

Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury attempts a shot over Kiah Stokes #41 of the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 13, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Jackie Young scored 21 of her career-high 34 points in the second quarter, A’ja Wilson had 32 points and 15 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 103-99 on Thursday.

Young and Wilson became the third duo in franchise history to each score 30-plus points in a game. Wilson scored 25-plus points for the eighth straight game to pass Tina Charles’ WNBA record of seven.

Brittney Griner had 25 points and nine rebounds for Phoenix (6-7), Diana Taurasi added 22 points and Kahleah Copper scored 18.

Taurasi has 21 games with at least 20 points at the age of 40 or older, surpassing Michael Jordan for the most of any player in NBA or WNBA history.

Las Vegas (6-5) scored a season-low 12 points in the first quarter before erupting with 42 in the second — behind 10-for-10 shooting from 3-point range — for a 54-51 halftime lead. Young hit five 3-pointers in the second.

The 21 points was the most in any quarter in Young’s career.

Wilson — who scored 10 of Las Vegas’ 12 first-quarter points — and Kelsey Plum each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to give Las Vegas its first lead, 49-46, since it was 2-0.

Alysha Clark made a 3-pointer from the corner with 2:12 remaining to give Las Vegas a 95-91 lead. She added two free throws on the next possession and Young made it 99-95 on a jumper from the free-throw line with 46.3 left.

Plum finished with 16 points for Las Vegas (6-5). Wilson was 11-of-11 from the free-throw line and the Aces finished 24 of 25. Phoenix was 13-of-15.

