Former Suns PG Cam Payne arrested in Scottsdale for refusing to give identity to police

Jun 14, 2024, 1:03 PM

Cam Payne's mug shot after an arrest on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Scottsdale Police photo)

(Scottsdale Police photo)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Former Phoenix Suns point guard Cam Payne was arrested early Friday morning for failing to provide Scottsdale Police officers with his name.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, they were called to the area near 68th Street and Chaparral Road at 2:44 a.m. about a disturbance. When they arrived, officers found two people, including Payne.

He gave a “false report” to the officers and now faces two charges for refusing to provide his truthful name and a false report to law enforcement.

Payne was booked and released from Scottsdale City Jail.

Scottsdale Police did not give details about what disturbance took place before they found Payne.

Payne, 29, played for Phoenix starting in the NBA bubble during the pandemic restart of 2020. He backed up starter Chris Paul beginning in the 2020-21 season and played a key role in the 2021 NBA Finals run.

Payne averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds over 174 games with the Suns.

Phoenix traded Payne, a second-round pick and cash to the San Antonio Spurs in July 2023 for a future second-rounder. San Antonio released Payne, who signed to play for the Milwaukee Bucks this past season.

He was then traded to the Philadelphia 76ers alongside a second-round pick for Patrick Beverley.

He is about to enter free agency.

