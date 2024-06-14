PHOENIX — Tommy Pham, who helped steer the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series last October, is a go to face his former team this weekend.

The Chicago White Sox activated Pham (ankle sprain) from the 10-day injured list on Friday, giving him the nod to start in right field and lead off the series opener at Chase Field.

“I am a huge fan of Tommy Pham,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “He comes in here and helps us win some baseball games, advance all the way to the World Series.

“We couldn’t have done it without him. I’m going to enjoy it from the sideline. Hopefully we can contain him for the next three days. But it’ll be great to see him.”

Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen reunited with Pham, fellow former D-backs outfielder Dominic Fletcher and ex-Arizona farm director Josh Barfield before the game. Barfield is now an assistant general manager with Chicago.

Lovullo and Hazen brought the National League pennant rings to hand out.

Torey Lovullo and Mike Hazen reunite with Tommy Pham, Dominic Fletcher and Josh Barfield. They brought the rings outs. pic.twitter.com/iSI1YMPqTe — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) June 15, 2024

Pham and third baseman Evan Longoria were the two starting position players to not return to the Diamondbacks after the World Series run. Arizona brought back Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and made moves for Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk to shore up the outfield and designated hitter spots.

Pham played 50 games for the D-backs in the regular season and held down the DH spot in the postseason. He had two four-hit games, one in the NLDS and the other in Game 2 of the Fall Classic.

“He brought a sense of toughness, a sense of focus and preparation, and there was no time to goof off,” Lovullo said. “The timing in which he got here meant so much to us, because we might have been missing our direction and missing our mark a little bit. He came in and put us on the right trajectory.”

Lovullo said he was surprised Pham did not find a home sooner, as the 36-year-old did not sign until April 16.

The manager said he bets a part of Pham was aiming to be back in the lineup in time to face the Diamondbacks.

Pham has been one of Chicago’s more productive players since signing this spring. He has a .280 batting average and .733 OPS with three home runs and three steals.

He is playing his way into trade rumors for contenders considering the White Sox are in last place.

Fletcher, meanwhile, is on the 10-day injured list with a strained left shoulder but was in town rehabbing.

