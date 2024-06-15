Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Scott McGough to start for D-backs vs. White Sox

Jun 15, 2024, 9:59 AM

Scott McGough #30 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning of a game against the...

Scott McGough #30 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 09, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


ArizonaSports.com editor

Manager Torey Lovullo said Scott McGough will start Saturday for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the White Sox.

Lovullo told reporters the decision after the win on Friday night.

RELATED STORIES

McGough also started last Sunday for the Diamondbacks in San Diego against the Padres but pitched just 0.2 innings. McGough got Luiz Arraez to fly out to left before allowing a 410-foot home run to Fernando Tatis Jr. McGough then struck out Jurickson Profar before he was replaced for Tommy Henry.

McGough has a 5.85 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 20 innings pitched this season. He last pitched 2.1 innings in Wednesday’s 8-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. McGough did not surrender a run but gave up three hits and two walks.

After McGough exits, Henry is again an option for bulk innings.

Henry is 2-2 on the season and carries a 5.58 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 30.2 innings pitched.

Diamondbacks-White Sox

First pitch on Saturday is at 7:10 p.m.

The White Sox (18-53) will start Erick Fedde, who has had a strong season coming back from pitching in Korea in 2023 (3.10 ERA).

Catch the game on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Randal Grichuk...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ offense continues to rally, Ryne Nelson sharp in win over White Sox

The Diamondbacks have been on a roll with the bats, and they put up runs in a multitude of ways Friday against the White Sox. 

12 hours ago

Zebras...

Haboob Blog

Zebras at the Lovullo house? Diamondbacks’ summer party a bonding experience

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hosted D-backs players and staff, two zebras, a llama, a cow and goats on Monday. 

16 hours ago

Tommy Pham...

Alex Weiner

White Sox OF Tommy Pham activated ahead of matchup with former club Diamondbacks

Tommy Pham is back at Chase Field as a member of the White Sox and will receive his NL pennant ring before facing the Diamondbacks.

18 hours ago

Joc Pederson #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with Christian Walker #53 after hitting a gr...

Damon Allred

D-backs sluggers Christian Walker, Joc Pederson overwhelm Angels in series-clinching win

Christian Walker's bats smashed three home runs in an 11-1 win at Chase Field on Thursday, including a grand slam hit by Joc Pederson.

1 day ago

Marvin Harrison Jr....

Arizona Sports

Cardinals rookies Marvin Harrison Jr., Darius Robinson throw out 1st pitch at D-backs game

The Arizona Cardinals' rookie class took to Chase Field to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels.

1 day ago

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker belts 2 towering home runs vs. Angels

Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker hit two towering home runs in his first two plate appearances Thursday against the Angels.

2 days ago

Scott McGough to start for D-backs vs. White Sox