Scott McGough to start for D-backs vs. White Sox

Manager Torey Lovullo said Scott McGough will start Saturday for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the White Sox.

Lovullo told reporters the decision after the win on Friday night.

McGough also started last Sunday for the Diamondbacks in San Diego against the Padres but pitched just 0.2 innings. McGough got Luiz Arraez to fly out to left before allowing a 410-foot home run to Fernando Tatis Jr. McGough then struck out Jurickson Profar before he was replaced for Tommy Henry.

McGough has a 5.85 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 20 innings pitched this season. He last pitched 2.1 innings in Wednesday’s 8-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. McGough did not surrender a run but gave up three hits and two walks.

After McGough exits, Henry is again an option for bulk innings.

Henry is 2-2 on the season and carries a 5.58 ERA and 1.66 WHIP in 30.2 innings pitched.

Diamondbacks-White Sox

First pitch on Saturday is at 7:10 p.m.

The White Sox (18-53) will start Erick Fedde, who has had a strong season coming back from pitching in Korea in 2023 (3.10 ERA).

Catch the game on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

