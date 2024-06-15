Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo invited Los Angeles-based mentalist and magician RMax Goodwin to perform magic in front of the Diamondbacks to lighten the mood in the clubhouse during spring training and the results were unbelievable.

In a recently released video, Goodwin asks Arizona pitcher Drey Jameson to think of anything. The magician then asks Lovullo to try and read Jameson’s mind.

Goodwin instructs Lovullo to close his eyes and plug his ears while attempting to “read a thought” from Jameson.

Lovullo responds “400, 660,” but that wasn’t what Jameson was thinking of, as the pitcher was thinking of former baseball great “Cy Young.”

But there’s a twist.

Goodwin writes out “6400, 660” and flips it upside down to read “Cy Young” and the team was beyond belief.

Mentalist freaks out Diamondbacks manager 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aXOHZ6lNr9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 14, 2024

In an earlier released clip, Goodwin also attempted to read outfielder Randal Grichuk, first baseman Christian Walker and catcher Gabriel Moreno’s minds during spring training.

“I think one of you is thinking about something that you did when you were like 12 years old, 10 years old. This is a superstition that they had playing baseball. Before every game they would kiss the soles of their cleats for good luck,” Goodwin said.

“Somebody else is thinking about a pin code, four digits, four digits. And I think it’s like right down the middle of the pin code just like right down the middle of the plate, it’s 2580, 2580 is my guess. Then the last person was just thinking of something simple. Nothing wrong with that. It’s a baseball bat, a baseball bat.”

Goodwin then asked the trio to open their eyes and sit down if he guessed their thoughts correctly. All three players sat down and Goodwin blew the minds of the entire clubhouse yet again.

