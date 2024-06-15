ESPN picks Diamondbacks duo as 2024 MLB All-Stars

ESPN’s David Schoenfield tabbed two Arizona Diamondbacks players to make the National League’s 2024 MLB All-Star Game roster.

While Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will already manage the National League, Schoenfield has Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte as a “pretty easy lock” starting for the National League squad and Arizona first baseman Christian Walker who he said, “is having another solid season for Arizona,” as a reserve.

Marte had a 21-game hitting streak earlier this year and the second baseman is slashing .279/.348/.506 on the season. In 68 games played, he has 14 home runs and 37 RBIs.

Marte also leads all NL second basemen in runs (48) and his 14 home runs and 15 doubles both rank second.

Walker offensively is third in the NL among first basemen in OPS at .810, trailing Bryce Harper of the Phillies (.911) and Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers (.892).

Walker is tied with Harper for the most home runs in the NL among first baseman with 15.

When Lovullo was asked earlier this month which players from his ballclub he believes are top candidates, he also mentioned Marte and Walker.

“Man, there’s some clear front-runners for me on this ballclub. Ketel (Marte) is a clear front-runner. Christian Walker is a clear front-runner. … I wish I could say some starting pitching, but everybody’s so banged up. I don’t know if we can go into that direction. (Reliever) Ryan Thompson has been having a heck of a year. (Closer) Paul Sewald is trending in a very positive way. He missed some time. Those are probably my starting points.”

When is the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be played on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be the first All-Star Game since 1934 to be hosted by the defending World Series Champions.

All-Star Game starting position players (and designated hitter) are picked by the fans, while reserves and pitchers come from a combination of player ballots and the commissioner’s office.

The D-backs had four All-Stars last year, with Corbin Carroll voted as a starter, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. named as a reserve, Zac Gallen selected as the starting pitcher and Geraldo Perdomo tabbed as an injury replacement.

The first phase of voting runs through June 27, while the second phase of voting begins on June 30 and goes through July 3.

Starting players will be announced on June 27, while reserve position players and all pitchers will be revealed on July 7.

Fans can vote online.

