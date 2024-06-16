Close
D-backs manager Torey Lovullo ejected in 8th inning of loss to White Sox

Jun 15, 2024, 10:08 PM | Updated: 10:44 pm

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks gestures at home plate umpire Nick Mahrley #48 after being ejected during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Chase Field on June 15, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley in the eighth inning of a 9-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

It was the second time Lovullo has been ejected this season and 19th time in his career.

There was frustration at Chase Field throughout the night with Mahrley’s strike zone, beginning with debatable called strikeouts in the first two innings for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Corbin Carroll, with bases loaded for the latter strikeout.

“I just was frustrated, I had enough,” Lovullo said postgame, adding that the game’s lopsided score played into his frustration. “I just felt like there were some missed calls that got to be too much for me. I probably need to balance my emotions a little bit better, but sometimes I go on tilt and that’s what happened.”

Carroll took all but one pitch on his way to a full 3-2 count despite no pitches in the zone and watched another pitch outside the zone get called a strike, ending his at-bat.

When Lovullo was ejected, the D-backs had eight hits but were able to turn them into just two runs with eight strikeouts to match. Chicago starter Erick Fedde struck out six in his six innings, including two who struck out looking.

