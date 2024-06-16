Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected for arguing with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley in the eighth inning of a 9-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

It was the second time Lovullo has been ejected this season and 19th time in his career.

Torey Lovullo gets ejected for arguing balls and strikes and we get a shoutout pic.twitter.com/TOpgGQlMSq — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 16, 2024

There was frustration at Chase Field throughout the night with Mahrley’s strike zone, beginning with debatable called strikeouts in the first two innings for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Corbin Carroll, with bases loaded for the latter strikeout.

“I just was frustrated, I had enough,” Lovullo said postgame, adding that the game’s lopsided score played into his frustration. “I just felt like there were some missed calls that got to be too much for me. I probably need to balance my emotions a little bit better, but sometimes I go on tilt and that’s what happened.”

Carroll took all but one pitch on his way to a full 3-2 count despite no pitches in the zone and watched another pitch outside the zone get called a strike, ending his at-bat.

Well earned bases loaded walk for Corbin Carroll… NOPE Carroll has worked great at bats over the last 3 weeks but his great eye didn't get rewarded and has gotten screwed by umpires yet again Can umpires figure out the proper strike zone for Corb please?!?! pic.twitter.com/9N6OGMQ8ly — Dalton Feely (@dfeely14) June 16, 2024

When Lovullo was ejected, the D-backs had eight hits but were able to turn them into just two runs with eight strikeouts to match. Chicago starter Erick Fedde struck out six in his six innings, including two who struck out looking.