Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon is expected to join a well-represented Bahamian national team for an Olympic qualifying tournament in Spain starting July 2, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Whether he will be a 2024-25 Suns player by then should be known. Gordon, 35, has a player option worth $3.3 million that he must exercise by June 29.

Gordon appeared in 68 games with 24 starts last season after signing a veteran’s minimum deal with Phoenix.

He averaged 11.0 points and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 38% from three.

Gordon may find more opportunities joining a new team as a free agent with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and recently extended Grayson Allen blocking his way — not to mention any rotation-capable rookie drafted before the veteran’s player option must be decided upon.

That said, Gordon could certainly fight for minutes next year. Phoenix front office leader James Jones and new head coach Mike Budenholzer have expressed the desire to roster shooters to space the court around their big three of Booker, Beal and Kevin Durant.

Bahamian national men’s basketball team chasing history

The Bahamians will enter training camp with soon-to-be free agent Klay Thompson set to join it, but Charania reports it looks unlikely that the long-time Golden State Warrior will be released from USA Basketball and approved to play in the Olympic qualifiers. Thompson’s father, Mychal, is from the Bahamas.

Former Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield are expected to join Gordon in the qualifying games, according to Charania. Former first-round pick Kai Jones also could join the team.

Gordon and his then-Suns-teammate Ayton helped lead the Bahamas last summer to a Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament win against a group of hopefuls from the Americas.

The Bahamians begin their Olympic qualifying schedule with games against Finland (July 2) and Poland (July 3). They are part of a six-team pool that will advance one team to the Olympics. The other side of the bracket includes Spain, Angola and Lebanon.

