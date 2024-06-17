Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Eric Gordon expected to join Bahamian team for Olympic qualifying

Jun 17, 2024, 4:45 PM

Eric Gordon...

Eric Gordon #23 of the Phoenix Suns drives against Kyle Anderson #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Footprint Center on April 05, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon is expected to join a well-represented Bahamian national team for an Olympic qualifying tournament in Spain starting July 2, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Whether he will be a 2024-25 Suns player by then should be known. Gordon, 35, has a player option worth $3.3 million that he must exercise by June 29.

Gordon appeared in 68 games with 24 starts last season after signing a veteran’s minimum deal with Phoenix.

RELATED STORIES

He averaged 11.0 points and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 38% from three.

Gordon may find more opportunities joining a new team as a free agent with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and recently extended Grayson Allen blocking his way — not to mention any rotation-capable rookie drafted before the veteran’s player option must be decided upon.

That said, Gordon could certainly fight for minutes next year. Phoenix front office leader James Jones and new head coach Mike Budenholzer have expressed the desire to roster shooters to space the court around their big three of Booker, Beal and Kevin Durant.

Bahamian national men’s basketball team chasing history

The Bahamians will enter training camp with soon-to-be free agent Klay Thompson set to join it, but Charania reports it looks unlikely that the long-time Golden State Warrior will be released from USA Basketball and approved to play in the Olympic qualifiers. Thompson’s father, Mychal, is from the Bahamas.

Former Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield are expected to join Gordon in the qualifying games, according to Charania. Former first-round pick Kai Jones also could join the team.

Gordon and his then-Suns-teammate Ayton helped lead the Bahamas last summer to a Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament win against a group of hopefuls from the Americas.

The Bahamians begin their Olympic qualifying schedule with games against Finland (July 2) and Poland (July 3). They are part of a six-team pool that will advance one team to the Olympics. The other side of the bracket includes Spain, Angola and Lebanon.

Phoenix Suns

Tyler Kolek #11 of the Marquette Golden Eagles reacts during the second half against the Villanova ...

Arizona Sports

Yahoo NBA mock draft: Suns ‘zeroing in’ on Tyler Kolek at No. 22

The Phoenix Suns are "zeroing in" on selecting Marquette PG Tyler Kolek with the 22nd pick in the NBA Draft, according to Yahoo Sports.

51 minutes ago

Steve Sarkisian celebrates...

Arizona Sports

Dia Bell, son of former Suns guard Raja Bell, commits to Texas football

Dia Bell, a top passing talent in the 2026 class and son of former Phoenix Suns guard Raja Bell, committed to Texas on Monday.

5 hours ago

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek...

Arizona Sports

2024 NBA mock draft tracker: Who might the Phoenix Suns select with the 22nd pick?

The Phoenix Suns own the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and with a salary-capped roster have few avenues to improve their team.

11 hours ago

Tyler Kolek #11 of the Marquette Golden Eagles reacts during the second half against the Villanova ...

Kellan Olson

22 for 22: Is point guard the way to go for Suns in 2024 NBA Draft?

The majority of the Phoenix Suns fanbase wants to see the team target a point guard in the NBA Draft. Is that the right call?

11 hours ago

Kyle Zunic #22 of the Perth Wildcats shoots a layup against Tyler Smith #11 of G League Ignite in t...

Kellan Olson

22 for 22: Do Suns go project route in 2024 NBA Draft with Tyler Smith?

G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith has a combination of size and shooting rarely seen on the first-round bubble of the NBA Draft.

1 day ago

Tyler Kolek, Marquette point guard...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Point guard Tyler Kolek picked by Suns in For The Win’s NBA mock draft

The Phoenix Suns' point guard problem could be solved in the 2024 NBA Draft if Marquette guard Tyler Kolek is on the board at No. 22.

2 days ago

Report: Eric Gordon expected to join Bahamian team for Olympic qualifying