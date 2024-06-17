Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs 2B Ketel Marte chasing Luis Arraez in 2024 MLB All-Star Game voting

Jun 17, 2024, 11:54 AM

Ketel Marte celebrates...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 11, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is a popular name for MLB All-Star Game voting, garnering 608,807 votes in the league’s first release of ballot standings released on Monday.

In the voting update for the exhibition, Marte trails only San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arraez (613,068) by 4,261 votes for the top spot at the position.

If Arraez and Marte hold onto those top spots through Phase 1 of All-Star voting, which concludes on June 27, they would advance to Phase 2 beginning June 30.

Marte has turned in a strong season, pacing MLB second basemen in both slugging (.504) and OPS (.852). He’s second in hits (78), home runs (14), RBIs (39) and runs scored (50). The veteran is third in average (.283) and fourth in OBP (.348).

Other Diamondbacks getting All-Star votes

RELATED STORIES

Marte is the top dog in the Diamondbacks clubhouse in terms of All-Star voting. He is far from the only D-back earning a good amount of votes, though.

Catcher Gabriel Moreno (115,583), first baseman Christian Walker (112,385) and designated hitter Joc Pederson (81,340) all sit in sixth place for their respective positions as of Monday.

Walker is having a strong 2024 showing, sitting third among MLB first basemen in WAR (2.1) while slashing .257/.337/.483 with 49 RBIs and 16 home runs.

Lourdes Gurriel (190,596) and Corbin Carroll (129,571) are positioned 11th and 19th, respectively, among outfielders.

Eugenio Suarez cracks top 10 at 3B

Despite his struggles through most of the season, third baseman Eugenio Suarez (96,652) finds himself 10th in voting at his position.

Through 69 games played, Suarez is slashing .202/.277/.326 with 49 hits, 31 RBIs and 20 walks to 77 strikeouts.

After being brought in to add power to the lineup, Suarez’s struggles have led manager Torey Lovullo to tinker at the position, giving Blaze Alexander added looks.

How does MLB All-Star Game voting work?

In Phase 1 of All-Star voting, the top vote-getter from each league will earn an automatic starting spot. As of Monday’s update, New York’s Aaron Judge paces the American League with 1,366,315 votes. Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper is tops in the National League behind 1,110,562 votes.

Beyond the two overall vote-getters, six of the highest-tallied outfielders and the top two vote-getters from the other positions will move onto the next round of voting on June 30. If a league’s top vote-getter happens to be an outfielder, only four go onto the next round.

Fans will then vote through July 3 to fill out the All-Star Game’s starting lineups.

Where is the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2024 All-Star Game will be held at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, on July 16.

Last year’s pennant-winning skippers Lovullo and Bruce Bochy are set to manage their respective leagues.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll records a hit...

Arizona Sports

Report: D-backs’ Corbin Carroll re-joining team in Washington after MRI

Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is reportedly rejoining the team after an MRI did not show any significant damage to his left side.

2 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Diamondbacks possibly losing Corbin Carroll to injury might be too much to bear

Despite injuries across the field for the Arizona Diamondbacks, including the starting rotation, Dan Bickley explains why losing Corbin Carroll to a throwing injury might be too much just as the outfielder was starting to find his stride at the plate.

5 hours ago

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks handle business against White Sox with parade of runs early

The Diamondbacks put up another 12 runs to blow out the White Sox, as the NL's highest-scoring offense in June continued to click.

21 hours ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs the bases after hitting a double during the firs...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll to receive MRI on left side, optimistic he avoided serious injury

Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll experienced discomfort on the left side of his rib cage following a throw in the outfield on Sunday.

22 hours ago

Jordan Lawlar...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar to have MRI for hamstring issue

Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar will have imaging done after suffering hamstring discomfort on Saturday.

1 day ago

Logan Allen...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks bring back LHP Logan Allen on minor league deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks brought back veteran left-hander Logan Allen on a minor league contract on Sunday.

1 day ago

D-backs 2B Ketel Marte chasing Luis Arraez in 2024 MLB All-Star Game voting