Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte is a popular name for MLB All-Star Game voting, garnering 608,807 votes in the league’s first release of ballot standings released on Monday.

In the voting update for the exhibition, Marte trails only San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arraez (613,068) by 4,261 votes for the top spot at the position.

If Arraez and Marte hold onto those top spots through Phase 1 of All-Star voting, which concludes on June 27, they would advance to Phase 2 beginning June 30.

Marte has turned in a strong season, pacing MLB second basemen in both slugging (.504) and OPS (.852). He’s second in hits (78), home runs (14), RBIs (39) and runs scored (50). The veteran is third in average (.283) and fourth in OBP (.348).

Other Diamondbacks getting All-Star votes

Marte is the top dog in the Diamondbacks clubhouse in terms of All-Star voting. He is far from the only D-back earning a good amount of votes, though.

Catcher Gabriel Moreno (115,583), first baseman Christian Walker (112,385) and designated hitter Joc Pederson (81,340) all sit in sixth place for their respective positions as of Monday.

Walker is having a strong 2024 showing, sitting third among MLB first basemen in WAR (2.1) while slashing .257/.337/.483 with 49 RBIs and 16 home runs.

Lourdes Gurriel (190,596) and Corbin Carroll (129,571) are positioned 11th and 19th, respectively, among outfielders.

Eugenio Suarez cracks top 10 at 3B

Despite his struggles through most of the season, third baseman Eugenio Suarez (96,652) finds himself 10th in voting at his position.

Through 69 games played, Suarez is slashing .202/.277/.326 with 49 hits, 31 RBIs and 20 walks to 77 strikeouts.

After being brought in to add power to the lineup, Suarez’s struggles have led manager Torey Lovullo to tinker at the position, giving Blaze Alexander added looks.

How does MLB All-Star Game voting work?

In Phase 1 of All-Star voting, the top vote-getter from each league will earn an automatic starting spot. As of Monday’s update, New York’s Aaron Judge paces the American League with 1,366,315 votes. Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper is tops in the National League behind 1,110,562 votes.

Beyond the two overall vote-getters, six of the highest-tallied outfielders and the top two vote-getters from the other positions will move onto the next round of voting on June 30. If a league’s top vote-getter happens to be an outfielder, only four go onto the next round.

Fans will then vote through July 3 to fill out the All-Star Game’s starting lineups.

Where is the 2024 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2024 All-Star Game will be held at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, on July 16.

Last year’s pennant-winning skippers Lovullo and Bruce Bochy are set to manage their respective leagues.

Follow @AZSports