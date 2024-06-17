Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Report: D-backs’ Corbin Carroll re-joining team in Washington after MRI

Jun 17, 2024, 1:02 PM

Corbin Carroll records a hit...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 12, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is rejoining the team after an MRI did not show any significant damage to his left side, according to the Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro.

Piecoro added that Carroll tested things out at Salt River Fields post-MRI.

Carroll left Sunday’s win over the Chicago White Sox after experiencing discomfort around the area of his left rib cage in the seventh inning following a throw from the outfield.

Postgame, Carroll said he threw from an awkward position and felt a pull.

“Kind of felt like a big pull but very general, which is great,” Carroll told reporters.

RELATED STORIES

“The word is that it’s a little harder to hurt that side versus your leading side on a throw. So, all the indications are leaning towards a positive MRI.”

Manager Torey Lovullo added postgame that Carroll would stay in Arizona for Monday’s MRI while the team traveled Sunday night to Washington to begin a six-game road trip.

After struggling for a good portion of the season, Carroll has turned things around in June and owns an on-base streak of 17 games, a career high.

Across his last 10 games played, Carroll is 13-for-39 (.333) with five extra-base hits and a trio of steals. He has a 7-2 walk-to-strikeout ratio over that span.

The D-backs are back in action Tuesday against the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 3:45 p.m. MST and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte celebrates...

Arizona Sports

D-backs 2B Ketel Marte chasing Luis Arraez in 2024 MLB All-Star Game voting

Diamondbacks 2B Ketel Marte is a popular name for MLB All-Star Game voting, garnering 608,807 votes in the league's first release of ballots.

1 hour ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Diamondbacks possibly losing Corbin Carroll to injury might be too much to bear

Despite injuries across the field for the Arizona Diamondbacks, including the starting rotation, Dan Bickley explains why losing Corbin Carroll to a throwing injury might be too much just as the outfielder was starting to find his stride at the plate.

3 hours ago

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks handle business against White Sox with parade of runs early

The Diamondbacks put up another 12 runs to blow out the White Sox, as the NL's highest-scoring offense in June continued to click.

19 hours ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs the bases after hitting a double during the firs...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll to receive MRI on left side, optimistic he avoided serious injury

Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll experienced discomfort on the left side of his rib cage following a throw in the outfield on Sunday.

20 hours ago

Jordan Lawlar...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar to have MRI for hamstring issue

Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Jordan Lawlar will have imaging done after suffering hamstring discomfort on Saturday.

23 hours ago

Logan Allen...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks bring back LHP Logan Allen on minor league deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks brought back veteran left-hander Logan Allen on a minor league contract on Sunday.

24 hours ago

