Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is rejoining the team after an MRI did not show any significant damage to his left side, according to the Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro.

Piecoro added that Carroll tested things out at Salt River Fields post-MRI.

Carroll left Sunday’s win over the Chicago White Sox after experiencing discomfort around the area of his left rib cage in the seventh inning following a throw from the outfield.

Postgame, Carroll said he threw from an awkward position and felt a pull.

“Kind of felt like a big pull but very general, which is great,” Carroll told reporters.

“The word is that it’s a little harder to hurt that side versus your leading side on a throw. So, all the indications are leaning towards a positive MRI.”

Manager Torey Lovullo added postgame that Carroll would stay in Arizona for Monday’s MRI while the team traveled Sunday night to Washington to begin a six-game road trip.

After struggling for a good portion of the season, Carroll has turned things around in June and owns an on-base streak of 17 games, a career high.

Across his last 10 games played, Carroll is 13-for-39 (.333) with five extra-base hits and a trio of steals. He has a 7-2 walk-to-strikeout ratio over that span.

The D-backs are back in action Tuesday against the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 3:45 p.m. MST and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

