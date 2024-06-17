Close
Dia Bell, son of former Suns guard Raja Bell, commits to Texas football

Jun 17, 2024, 3:13 PM

Steve Sarkisian head coach of the Texas Longhorns celebrates with his team and Texas Longhorns fans after winning 26-16 over the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Ames, Iowa. The Texas Longhorns won 26-16 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Dia Bell, a five-star recruit in the 2026 class and son of former Phoenix Suns guard Raja Bell, committed to Texas football on Monday, he announced on social media.

“Thank you to everyone who offered me a chance to pursue my dreams at your school,” Bell wrote. “I am grateful for all of you and the relationships we built! These pictures were from two years ago to the day. It was always the plan! Texas football time to build the best 2026 class in the country!”

The 6-foot-3 quarterback out of American Heritage High School in Florida was considering offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU and Texas before committing to the Longhorns.

The signal caller is the No. 2 ranked quarterback and No. 10 overall prospect in the 2026 class, according to 247 Sports.

When did Raja Bell play for the Phoenix Suns?

Bell, a 12-year NBA veteran, spent four seasons (254 games) in Phoenix from 2005-09 and averaged 13.4 points on 43.7% shooting and 42.2% from long range. He chipped in 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He was recognized for his defensive efforts with two All-Defense nods from 2006-08.

Suns fans will also remember Bell’s clothesline of former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant during Game 5 in the first round of the 2006 playoffs. Bell was suspended a game, but made it back for Phoenix’s Game 7 win over L.A.

He also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers (2000-02), Dallas Mavericks (2002-03), Utah Jazz (2003-05, 2010-11) Charlotte Bobcats (2008-10) and Golden State Warriors (2009-10).

