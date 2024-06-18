Arizona football picks up 3 commitments in 2025 class

The Arizona Wildcats added three recruits to their 2025 football class on Monday after hosting nearly a dozen in Tucson over the weekend.

Running back Wesley Yarbrough was the biggest prize of the trio, rated by 247 Sports composite as a top-50 running back in the class and top-600 prospect overall.

As a junior at Crosby High in Texas, Yarbrough totaled 737 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground with 185 yards and three touchdowns through the air over 10 games.

Sean Robinson, a 6-foot-3 athlete, committed after visiting out of Steele High in Texas. He is rated as a top-75 Texan prospect by 247 Sports.

Described by WildcatAuthority.com’s Jason Scheer as a “freak athlete” who “can play almost anywhere he wants,” he will likely suit up as a defensive lineman. Arizona defensive line coach Joe Seumalo is listed as Robinson’s primary recruiter by 247 Sports.

The Wildcats also picked up a corner with length in 6-foot-1 Joshua Tuchek, rated as a top-100 corner in the class by 247 Sports out of Millikan in Long Beach. He totaled 48 tackles and two interceptions as a junior.

Initially offered by defensive coordinator Duane Akina in January, Tuchek visited Arizona and Arizona State in April before a second visit to Tucson solidified his choice last weekend.

Arizona football’s weekend hosting prospects

Arizona hosted 11 prospective recruits over the weekend, with most arriving from Texas or California.

Phoenix Mountain Pointe defensive lineman Kaleb Jones, 247’s 22nd-best in the state, was the lone in-state recruit in attendance.

The Wildcats are working on building out new head coach Brent Brennan’s first full recruiting class. The three additions put Arizona’s total at six 2025 commits, including Gilbert Higley quarterback Luke Haugo.

Eight more have a visit starting Friday booked, including Phoenix Brophy offensive lineman Logan Powell, who is already committed to Wisconsin. At 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, he’s rated as the second-best 2025 prospect in Arizona.