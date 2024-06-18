Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll batting leadoff vs. Nationals after cramp-like injury

Jun 18, 2024, 10:07 AM | Updated: 11:34 am

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks sits in the dugout before a spring training game against the Seattle Mariners at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 22, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is batting leadoff Tuesday in the team’s series opener against the Washington Nationals.

“We feel like we dodged a bullet. It was just some cramping — very similar to a cramp you get in your calf or your hamstring,” manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Tuesday. “We got that examined and the MRI came back super clean. I do have him penciled into the lineup today and he flew back in yesterday to join us.

“He should be in a pretty good spot walking into the clubhouse today. We’re really excited and thankful for that.”

Carroll left Sunday’s win over the Chicago White Sox after experiencing discomfort around the area of his left rib cage in the seventh inning following a throw from the outfield.

RELATED STORIES

After struggling for a good portion of the season, Carroll has turned things around in June and owns an on-base streak of 17 games, a career-high.

Across his last 10 games played, Carroll is 13-for-39 (.333) with five extra-base hits and a trio of steals.

He has a 7-2 walk-to-strikeout ratio over that span.

Diamondbacks starting lineup vs. Nationals

1. CF Corbin Carroll
2. 2B Ketel Marte
3. DH Joc Pederson
4. 1B Christian Walker
5. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
6. RF Jake McCarthy
7. 3B Eugenio Suarez
8. C Gabriel Moreno
9. SS Geraldo Perdomo

SP: Slade Cecconi

First pitch for Diamondbacks-Nationals is slated for 3:45 p.m. MST and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Gavin Hollowell throws a pitch...

Tyler Drake

Diamondbacks claim Gavin Hollowell off waivers from Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Corbin Carroll records a hit...

Arizona Sports

Report: D-backs’ Corbin Carroll re-joining team in Washington after MRI

Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is reportedly rejoining the team after an MRI did not show any significant damage to his left side.

1 day ago

Ketel Marte celebrates...

Arizona Sports

D-backs 2B Ketel Marte chasing Luis Arraez in 2024 MLB All-Star Game voting

Diamondbacks 2B Ketel Marte is a popular name for MLB All-Star Game voting, garnering 608,807 votes in the league's first release of ballots.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Diamondbacks possibly losing Corbin Carroll to injury might be too much to bear

Despite injuries across the field for the Arizona Diamondbacks, including the starting rotation, Dan Bickley explains why losing Corbin Carroll to a throwing injury might be too much just as the outfielder was starting to find his stride at the plate.

1 day ago

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks handle business against White Sox with parade of runs early

The Diamondbacks put up another 12 runs to blow out the White Sox, as the NL's highest-scoring offense in June continued to click.

2 days ago

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks runs the bases after hitting a double during the firs...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll to receive MRI on left side, optimistic he avoided serious injury

Diamondbacks OF Corbin Carroll experienced discomfort on the left side of his rib cage following a throw in the outfield on Sunday.

2 days ago

D-backs’ Corbin Carroll batting leadoff vs. Nationals after cramp-like injury