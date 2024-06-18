Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is batting leadoff Tuesday in the team’s series opener against the Washington Nationals.

“We feel like we dodged a bullet. It was just some cramping — very similar to a cramp you get in your calf or your hamstring,” manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Tuesday. “We got that examined and the MRI came back super clean. I do have him penciled into the lineup today and he flew back in yesterday to join us.

“He should be in a pretty good spot walking into the clubhouse today. We’re really excited and thankful for that.”

Carroll left Sunday’s win over the Chicago White Sox after experiencing discomfort around the area of his left rib cage in the seventh inning following a throw from the outfield.

After struggling for a good portion of the season, Carroll has turned things around in June and owns an on-base streak of 17 games, a career-high.

Across his last 10 games played, Carroll is 13-for-39 (.333) with five extra-base hits and a trio of steals.

He has a 7-2 walk-to-strikeout ratio over that span.

Diamondbacks starting lineup vs. Nationals

1. CF Corbin Carroll

2. 2B Ketel Marte

3. DH Joc Pederson

4. 1B Christian Walker

5. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

6. RF Jake McCarthy

7. 3B Eugenio Suarez

8. C Gabriel Moreno

9. SS Geraldo Perdomo

SP: Slade Cecconi

First pitch for Diamondbacks-Nationals is slated for 3:45 p.m. MST and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

