Mercury star Brittney Griner named Western Conference Player of the Week

Jun 18, 2024, 3:12 PM

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner during a matchup with the Seattle Storm on June 16, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The WNBA named Phoenix Mercury star center Brittney Griner the Western Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Griner, in only her second week back from a fractured toe, averaged 26.5 points on 62.5% shooting and 9.0 rebounds in two games.

On Sunday, Griner put together a stat line of 28 points on 10-for-15 shooting, nine rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in a wire-to-wire victory over the Seattle Storm in Phoenix.

She scored 25 points with nine boards and two blocks in a tight loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. The Mercury scored a season-high 99 points in the defeat, as the offense has been clicking since Griner returned to the lineup.

Phoenix is 3-1 since Griner made her season debut with a league-high 110.9 offensive rating.

Griner has won the Player of the Week 14 times in her career. She is the second Mercury player to earn the award after Kahleah Copper did so on May 28.

Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever won Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

