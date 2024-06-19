Close
White: Cardinals showing new level of maturity in Year 2 of regime

Jun 19, 2024, 7:04 AM | Updated: 8:33 am

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Kyzir White isn’t big on comparing the 2024 Arizona Cardinals to the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles team that ended up in the Super Bowl.

Like he said Tuesday, they’re two different teams.

The inside linebacker has, however, picked up on some of the similarities between the two this offseason.

Among the biggest signs has been the overall buy-in under head coach Jonathan Gannon, made even more evident by a nearly perfect attendance record during voluntary work.

“I think it’s went pretty smooth. A lot of energy out there. Everybody’s focused, locked in. I feel like we’re a whole different team than we were last year,” White said.

“You can just feel a different level of maturity, a different level of seriousness,” he added. “Last year, new coaching staff and nobody really expecting much. I think this year, we’re going out there really trying to win. We really believe we can win.”

No matter if it was voluntary work or mandatory minicamp, players came in with the overarching goal of putting the team first.

It’s a big part of “the price of admission” that Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort demand from their players.

“I think it’s easy when you got a head man like JG,” White said when asked about establishing the right culture.

“He comes in with energy every day. He lets us know what he expects and you’re either going to follow or you’re going to be out the building.”

Games can’t be won in the offseason. That’s a fact.

That doesn’t mean the groundwork can’t be laid, much like it was before the Eagles run in 2022 that included White, Gannon and others hoping to achieve the same in Arizona.

