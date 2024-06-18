Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte continued to make a loud All-Star Game case with a two-run homer in the first inning at Nationals Park against Washington on Tuesday.

He drove in three runs to help the D-backs earn a 5-0 win.

Marte tied Nolan Gorman of the St. Louis Cardinals for the most home runs by a second baseman in MLB with 15. He also grabbed the positional lead for RBIs with 42.

He worked a 2-2 count and drilled a Jake Irvin curveball 414 feet to right-center field. It was the sixth home run for Marte in the first inning this year.

“That is why he’s an All-Star.” Think Ketel Marte should return to the All-Star Game in 2024? ➡️ https://t.co/AOTyLAgDzZ pic.twitter.com/ERWFygbeD7 — MLB (@MLB) June 18, 2024

Corbin Carroll scored from second base after walking and stealing a bag. Carroll received an MRI on Monday after dealing with left side tightness and it came out clean.

Marte singled in his second at-bat but was doubled off first base on a line drive to the outfield. He hit a sacrifice fly in his third at-bat to score Carroll, who tripled.

Marte has an opportunity this week to perform in front of east coast fans while the All-Star Game voting continues. Marte trailed San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez by 4,261 votes for the top spot at the position in the latest voting update.

The veteran switch-hitter is far-and-away the top second baseman in OPS (.863) and slugging (.514). Plus, his 4.0 bWAR entering the game lead all NL players.

In June, Marte is hitting .384 with five home runs in 15 games.

