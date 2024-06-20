Arizona Wildcats duo Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson are both projected to go in the second round of ESPN’s and Bleacher Report’s 2024 NBA mock drafts.

Bleacher Report mocked Johnson going to the Memphis Grizzlies (via the Nets) at 39th overall. They compared the 6-foot-6 senior to Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington.

Keshad Johnson popped numerous times in Chicago during scrimmages with his shooting, defensive playmaking and foot speed around the perimeter. He also tied for the highest max vertical at 42 inches, and he measured two of the biggest hands at the combine. Interesting physical tools, athleticism, movement and shotmaking development should earn Johnson plenty of workouts and second-round consideration.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo’s latest mock draft for ESPN has Johnson getting selected by the Washington Wizards at No. 51 overall.

Johnson wrapped up his college career averaging 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 27.6 minutes per game in his fifth college season.

Before his time in Tucson, Johnson spent four seasons at San Diego State and started during the Aztecs’ run to the NCAA Tournament title game against UConn in 2023.

In the same mock draft from Bleacher Report, Larsson was projected to fall to the Miami Heat at No. 43 overall. The Swedish wing was compared to Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun.

Pelle Larsson’s impressive frame and versatility stood out more than his scoring in Chicago. His game feels very adaptable to the next level, even if he’s missing one specialty skill. Teams should see a high-floor second-round pick who can make plays out of pick-and-rolls, threaten as a catch-and-shooter and generally make the right plays within an offense.

Givony and Woo have the 76ers taking Larsson at No. 41 overall.

Larsson spent the last three years in Tucson, arriving along with head coach Tommy Lloyd. He played 108 games for Arizona, averaging 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26 minutes per game.

Prior to arriving at Arizona, Larsson averaged 8.2 points in 25 games during his freshman season at Utah.

Larsson could’ve stayed in college for one more year because all players who played during 2020-21 had the option of a COVID exception for one additional year.

Last season, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing averaged 12.8 points (42.6% on three 3s per game), 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He helped lead the Wildcats to their second Sweet 16 appearance during his stay.

Larsson scored more than 20 points in three different games last season, including a 27-point career high in a triple-overtime thriller against Utah.

He also hit a career-high of four 3s twice as a senior, including a 4-for-6 effort in a win over the Oregon Ducks in which Larsson scored 22 points.

When is the 2024 NBA Draft?

Day 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft tips off Wednesday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Unlike in previous years, the second round of the draft will take place on the following day.

