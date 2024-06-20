ASU football adds 2025 running back Demarius Robinson

Arizona State football picked up a 2025 commitment from Demarius Robinson, a three-star running back from Oklahoma, on Wednesday.

He visited Tempe for the team’s spring game in April and chose the Sun Devils over other finalists, such as fellow Big 12 schools Kansas State and Houston.

Robinson is rated by 247 Sports composite as a top-10 Oklahoma prospect and top-45 running back in the 2025 recruiting class.

Playing in a run-heavy system at Edmond Santa Fe, Robinson was a workhorse back totaling 2,139 yards on the ground across 213 carries (10 yards per carry and nearly 200 yards per game) with 28 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. In addition to football, he runs track, clocking a 100-meter time of 11.33 seconds.

Robinson is the first running back in ASU’s 2025 class, which is now at 14th nationally with its 19th addition.

He told SunDevilSource.com’s Chris Karpman the weather in the Valley was part of the appeal.

“It’s good weather out there, it’s not cold. It’s beautiful, a nice campus for sure. It feels something like home,” Robinson said. “I’m looking forward to being in the Big 12, just competing with those guys. I liked everything about it out there, that’s why I committed.”

Additionally, Robinson plans to enroll at ASU in January, joining the Sun Devils for spring ahead of the 2025 fall season.