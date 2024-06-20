Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas was already expected to be in Triple-A Reno by Thursday, the final phase of his rehab stint for a hamstring strain suffered on March 31. But he will remain in the Arizona Complex League through at least Saturday, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Thursday.

“We’re taking it slow,” D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall added when he joined Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday.

“We’d hate to rush him and have a longer problem, I think that’s more of what it is. (Pitcher Merrill Kelly) is not coming back until the All-Star break. We’re not sure what the timetable is yet for (fellow starter Eduardo Rodriguez). We gotta get all these guys back, but we gotta make sure once they’re here, they stay here. And that’s what’s really the concern with Alek.”

Thomas initially had a Reno rehab stint for three games in early May but was shut down. A week later he received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to help with swelling in the area.

Thomas is now three games into a second rehab stint playing in the Arizona Complex League but was dealing with “general soreness,” putting his rehab plan on pause, Lovullo told reporters Wednesday.

But Thomas was initially slated to join Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. It was possible he could have returned for a home series against the Minnesota Twins starting Tuesday. Now that is in question.

Thomas will continue to play in ACL games on Friday and Saturday. The delay will, however, give the Diamondbacks more time to determine how they will ultimately free up a roster spot to fit Thomas on the MLB club. Outfielder Jake McCarthy has been playing well, and the infield rotation has seen solid production from rookie Blaze Alexander and utility man Kevin Newman.

