The Suns could trade for a Brooklyn Nets player who was once a Phoenix Suns first-round draft pick. Sorry, we’re not talking about a Mikal Bridges or Cam Johnson reunion.

The Ringer’s believes the Suns acquiring Brooklyn Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe this offseason would fill a need and give the fourth-year pro a more significant role as his rookie contract leads into restricted free agency next offseason.

O’Connor labels Sharpe as a ‘dream fit’ for the Suns. He would come at a tradeable cost for the financially limited Suns and could provide high value for the team, which would be able to re-sign him if he played well.

Sharpe’s ability to run dribble handoffs could allow him to be an offensive hub like Jusuf Nurkic was in Phoenix last season, but he’s a better decision-maker, finisher, and just all-around basketball player. The Suns need to find low-cost guys like Sharpe this season, and Sharpe needs to find an opportunity like Phoenix to raise his value ahead of free agency.

Sharpe was the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and his selection was technically a Phoenix pick made for Brooklyn.

The pick and point guard Jevon Carter were traded by the Suns prior to the draft began for shooting guard Landry Shamet, who spent two seasons with Phoenix before he was shipped away in the Chris Paul-Bradley Beal blockbuster.

Sharpe could come at a reasonable price. He will make $3.9 million for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

In three seasons with Brooklyn, Sharpe has averaged 6.0 points, 1.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds with an overall field goal percentage of 56.5%. That was in 13.2 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-9, 265-pound big man would slot in behind Nurkic, with last year’s backup center Drew Eubanks having a player option that could lead him elsewhere next season.