Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

The Ringer’s O’Connor names ‘dream fit’ of a Suns-Nets trade

Jun 21, 2024, 8:34 AM

Day'Ron Sharpe...

Day'Ron Sharpe #20 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the game at Barclays Center on February 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Ryan Pasiecznik's Profile Picture

BY RYAN PASIECZNIK


Arizona Sports

The Suns could trade for a Brooklyn Nets player who was once a Phoenix Suns first-round draft pick. Sorry, we’re not talking about a Mikal Bridges or Cam Johnson reunion.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor believes the Suns acquiring Brooklyn Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe this offseason would fill a need and give the fourth-year pro a more significant role as his rookie contract leads into restricted free agency next offseason.

O’Connor labels Sharpe as a ‘dream fit’ for the Suns. He would come at a tradeable cost for the financially limited Suns and could provide high value for the team, which would be able to re-sign him if he played well.

Sharpe’s ability to run dribble handoffs could allow him to be an offensive hub like Jusuf Nurkic was in Phoenix last season, but he’s a better decision-maker, finisher, and just all-around basketball player. The Suns need to find low-cost guys like Sharpe this season, and Sharpe needs to find an opportunity like Phoenix to raise his value ahead of free agency.

RELATED STORIES

Sharpe was the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and his selection was technically a Phoenix pick made for Brooklyn.

The pick and point guard Jevon Carter were traded by the Suns prior to the draft began for shooting guard Landry Shamet, who spent two seasons with Phoenix before he was shipped away in the Chris Paul-Bradley Beal blockbuster.

Sharpe could come at a reasonable price. He will make $3.9 million for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

In three seasons with Brooklyn, Sharpe has averaged 6.0 points, 1.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds with an overall field goal percentage of 56.5%. That was in 13.2 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-9, 265-pound big man would slot in behind Nurkic, with last year’s backup center Drew Eubanks having a player option that could lead him elsewhere next season.

Phoenix Suns

Carlton Carrington #7 of the Pittsburgh Panthers shoots the ball against Armando Bacot #5 of the No...

Kellan Olson

22 for 22: Carlton Carrington would bring more 3s, scoring to Suns

The Suns need to improve their bench. There is particularly a lack of firepower among the group, which Carlton Carrington would add to.

14 hours ago

JJ Redick at NBA Finals...

Associated Press

Lakers land JJ Redick as new head coach after lengthy search

JJ Redick became the latest head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, signing a four-year contract. Redick makes the decision less than two weeks after UConn's Danny Hurley turned down a lucrative six-year offer.

19 hours ago

Kyle Lowry 76ers...

Kevin Zimmerman

ESPN: Suns can nail offseason by drafting a center, signing a vet PG

The Phoenix Suns have draft capital and veteran prospects to access with the 2024 NBA Draft and free agency quickly approaching.

21 hours ago

Eric Gordon...

Arizona Sports

Report: Eric Gordon ’50-50′ on return to Phoenix Suns

Veteran guard Eric Gordon is 50-50 on returning to the Suns for a second season, The Athletic's Rockets insider Kelly Iko reported.

22 hours ago

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek...

Arizona Sports

2024 NBA mock draft tracker: Who might the Phoenix Suns select with the 22nd pick?

The Phoenix Suns own the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and with a salary-capped roster have few avenues to improve their team.

1 day ago

Isaiah Collier #1 of the USC Trojans handles the ball against the Washington Huskies in the first h...

Kellan Olson

22 for 22: Isaiah Collier and a Suns’ argument for going best-player-available

If the Suns really do want to just grab not the best player available but the best prospect, the shortlist is topped by USC's Isaiah Collier.

2 days ago

The Ringer’s O’Connor names ‘dream fit’ of a Suns-Nets trade