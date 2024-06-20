Crown Duel: Estrada vs Bam

Close
Jun 20, 2024, 11:02 AM | Updated: 11:03 am

One of the best fights in boxing is official – Juan Francisco Estrada will defend his WBC and Ring Magazine World Super-Flyweight titles against Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez at Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix on Saturday, June 29 live worldwide on DAZN.

Register below for your chance to win tickets!

