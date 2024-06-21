Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks-Phillies preview: Pitching probables for NLCS rematch

Jun 20, 2024, 7:30 PM

Lourdes Gurriel Jr....

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning in Game Seven of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks’ last feeling at Citizens Bank Park was jubilation having made the World Series with a Game 7 win over Philadelphia Phillies.

Eight months removed from the postseason spectacle, the D-backs head back to Philadelphia for their first series against the Phillies since stunning the 2022 NL champions. The three-game set begins Friday afternoon and features two nationally televised games on Friday and Sunday.

The D-backs (37-38) enter the matchup 12-6 in June with the league’s highest scoring offense this month. Arizona has won three straight series as it climbs up to .500.

RELATED STORIES

The Phillies (49-25) boast the best record in the National League and most home wins (29-11). They have the best team ERA in the NL (3.13) and one of the league’s deepest lineups headlined by Bryce Harper.

The Diamondbacks lost the first two games in Philadelphia during he NLCS by a combined 15-3 score, feeling the full force of that boisterous fanbase. But manager Torey Lovullo famously said his team was not flying back east to get its butt kicked, and Arizona silenced the crowd with two wins to comeback and secure the pennant.

“I think you saw last year, the only way to succeed in an environment like that is to embrace it, kind of be one with it,” D-backs pitcher Tommy Henry told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta. “Play the villain role if you want to be that way. I’m sure there’s a lot of Phillies fans that have had that series circled on their schedule, as well. That’s no surprise to us. I think we’re just going to embrace the environment and have fun.”

Diamondbacks-Phillies pitching probables

Friday, 3:40 p.m. — LHP Jordan Montgomery (5-4, 6.00) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.33 ERA)

Saturday, 1:05 p.m. — LHP Tommy Henry (2-2, 6.23) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.84 ERA)

Sunday, 8:35 a.m. — RHP Slade Cecconi (2-5, 5.90) vs. LHP Cristopher Sánchez (4-3, 2.91 ERA)

The D-backs beat the Phillies off strong outings by Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt in Games 6 and 7, but neither will be available this time.

Montgomery has only pitched at Citizens Bank Park in 2020 without fans, so this will be a bit new especially with the animosity from the home crowd toward the team that took their pennant away. Montgomery has been better the past two starts (10.2 IP, 3 ER), but his adjustments will be tested.

Wheeler has been outstanding this season but is coming off a stinker in which he allowed eight earned runs to the Baltimore Orioles.

Diamondbacks-Phillies hitters to watch

D-backs: Joc Pederson has crushed Walker in his career: 11-for-26 with three doubles and a home run. He has three multi-hit games in his last five starts with two home runs. Ketel Marte was the NLCS MVP after going 12-for-31 with five extra-base hits that series, and he continues to push for an All-Star Game selection with an .848 OPS this year (1.075 in June).

Phillies: Harper and Kyle Schwarber are 10th and 14th in OPS for at 1.044 and 1.018, respectively. They each have 17 home runs this season. Schwarber was Philadelphia’s scariest hitter in the NLCS, blasting five home runs in seven games with two doubles. His platoon splits are reversed this year with two D-backs lefties on tap.

How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

This is a big streaming series, as the opener on Friday will air exclusively on Apple TV+. Tom McCarthy, John Kruk and Ryan Spilborghs will be on the call.

Sunday’s finale will air on the Roku Channel. Fans can access the game on The Roku Channel app on TVs or online. It will remain available on MLB.TV.

The radio broadcast for three games will be available on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks-Phillies games to broadcast on Apple TV+, Roku Channel

Two of the Diamondbacks' three games against the Phillies this weekend will air on streaming services Apple TV+ and Roku.

6 hours ago

Ryne Nelson...

Alex Weiner

Ryne Nelson excels vs. Nationals, Diamondbacks win 3rd straight series

Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson is on a roll, as he allowed two runs through seven innings in a win over the Nationals on Thursday.

10 hours ago

Alek Thomas...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks ‘taking it slow’ with another delay in Alek Thomas’ rehab from injury

Alek Thomas' latest delay in his rehab is not concerning to manager Torey Lovullo or CEO and president Derrick Hall.

13 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt follows through during the first inning of a b...

Associated Press

Diamondbacks waste Brandon Pfaadt quality start, fall to Nationals in Washington

Jesse Winker hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Washington Nationals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1.

1 day ago

Eugenio Suarez...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suarez has recent history of overcoming slow starts

The Diamondbacks are hoping for history to repeat itself with third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who has overcome cold starts at the plate before.

2 days ago

Willie Mays...

Associated Press

Willie Mays, Hall of Famer and baseball’s ‘Say Hey Kid,’ dies at 93

Willie Mays, whose combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball’s greatest and most beloved players, has died.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks-Phillies preview: Pitching probables for NLCS rematch