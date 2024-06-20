The Arizona Diamondbacks’ series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, their first matchup since the 2023 postseason, will air exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday at 3:40 p.m.

Sunday’s series finale will be broadcasted on The Roku Channel at 8:35 a.m. That game will also be available to those with an MLB.TV subscription with no blackouts, according to MLB.

Arizona defeated Philadelphia in the National League Championship Series to reach the World Series.

Watching Diamondbacks-Phillies on Apple TV+

In order to watch Friday’s game, fans need to have an Apple TV+ subscription or sign up for a 60-day free trial online.

Arizona has already played two games on Apple TV+’s Friday Night Baseball program. On April 19, the D-backs beat the San Francisco Giants 17-1. On May 10 against the Baltimore Orioles, Arizona lost 4-2.

Tom McCarthy, John Kruk and Ryan Spilborghs will be on the call in Philadelphia on Friday.

Watching Diamondbacks-Phillies on Roku

Roku’s Sunday Leadoff is in its first season.

Fans with a Roku device can access the game via the sports section on the home screen or search for MLB leadoff.

Those who don’t have a Roku device can download the Roku Channel app on Amazon Fire devices, Samsung TVs and Google TVs for free. The game will also be accessible online without a login required.

The matchup will also be available on the Roku mobile app.

Saturday’s game will air as normal on local cable channels and DBACKS.TV.

All three games can be heard on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

