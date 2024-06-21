Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX MERCURY

WNBA All-Star voting: A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark among leaders to compete in Phoenix

Jun 21, 2024, 2:21 PM

WNBA All-Star...

A "2024 WNBA All-Star to Phoenix" banner is displayed outside of Footprint Center before the WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center on June 07, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix Mercury will host 2024 WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center on Saturday, July 20. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson leads Caitlin Clark by just over a thousand votes in early fan voting for the WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Friday.

Clark’s Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston is third, about 40,000 votes behind the leaders.

Wilson is having an incredible season, averaging 27.9 points and 11.3 rebounds. She has 217,773 votes. Clark is right behind with 216,427.

The Las Vegas Aces star received the most fan votes last season, but that total was only 95,860.

RELATED STORIES

New York’s Breanna Stewart is fourth and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale is fifth. Chicago’s Angel Reese is seventh in the voting and is the only other rookie in the top 10.

Fellow first-year players Cameron Brink and Kate Martin were just outside the top 10 in 11th and 12th.

Sabrina Ionescu of New York (sixth), Kelsey Plum of Las Vegas (eighth), Napheesa Collier of Minnesota (ninth) and Dearica Hamby of Los Angeles (10th) round out the first 10.

How are WNBA All-Star Game rosters picked?

The All-Star Game will be played on July 20 in Phoenix and will pit WNBA All-Stars against the U.S. Olympic team.

All-Stars are picked by a combination of fan vote (50%), current WNBA players (25%) and media (25%).

After voting closes, the top 10 vote-getters will be named as All-Star Game participants, with any players competing for the U.S. on the Olympic team staying on their team. The remainder of the WNBA team will be chosen by the league’s coaches from a pool of the next 36 highest vote-getters, which must include 15 post players and nine guards.

Coaches aren’t allowed to vote for their own players.

The final WNBA All-Star Game rosters will be announced on July 2.

How Mercury players are performing in the vote

Mercury wing Kahleah Copper is No. 19 in the voting at 66,013. Center Brittney Griner sits at No. 22 with 61,141 votes. They are the only two Phoenix players among the top 25.

Griner is an eight-time All-Star, while Copper has earned the honor three times. They are both on Team USA for the Olympic Games, along with Diana Taurasi.

Phoenix Mercury

Rebecca Allen...

Associated Press

Mercury pull away from Liberty with dominant 4th quarter

Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi each scored 19 points to lead six Phoenix players in double figures against the Liberty.

3 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Arizona Sports

Mercury star Brittney Griner named Western Conference Player of the Week

The WNBA named Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner the Western Conference Player of the Week, her 14th such award. 

3 days ago

Phoenix Mercury huddle during a game against the Seattle Storm on June 16, 2024. (Jeremy Schnell/Ar...

Associated Press

Kahleah Copper, Brittney Griner guide Mercury to wire-to-wire victory over Storm

Kahleah Copper had 30 points, Brittney Griner scored a season-high 28 and the Mercury never trailed in a victory over the Storm on Sunday.

5 days ago

Brittney Griner...

Associated Press

Mercury battle, fall short to Aces despite 25 points from Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner scored 25 points and Diana Taurasi added 22, but the Mercury fell short to the visiting Aces on Thursday night.

8 days ago

Charisma Osborne poses with a Mercury jersey during the WNBA Draft...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Mercury sign 2024 draft pick Charisma Osborne, waive forward Morgan Bertsch

The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard Charisma Osborne, their 2024 WNBA Draft pick, and waived forward Morgan Bertch.

8 days ago

Kahleah Copper...

Ryan Pasiecznik

Kahleah Copper: Making USA Basketball’s Olympic roster is my ‘No. 1 moment’

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper was left off the U.S. women's basketball roster to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

9 days ago

WNBA All-Star voting: A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark among leaders to compete in Phoenix