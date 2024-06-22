“3, 2, 1,” Philadelphia Phillies fans made it abundantly clear to Arizona Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery when his pitch clock was about to expire on Friday.

Montgomery was not on the D-backs’ squad that went into Philadelphia during the NLCS nor had he pitched at Citizens Bank Park with fans, but he quickly got a taste of the atmosphere.

Jordan Montgomery is taking long so the Phillies fans are counting him down 😂 pic.twitter.com/w9oEYPe1Fl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 22, 2024

I think we have a beginning of a new tradition for #Phillies games at Citizens Bank Park The Crowd counts down the pitch clock to the opposing pitcher #ARIvsPHI #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/yXfdDHdUcC — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) June 21, 2024

In the first inning, Montgomery waited until the last second to make several pitches. He pushed the limits of the pitch clock, and fans felt he did not get them off in time.

In response, the fans started emphatically counting him down. It became reminiscent of NBA fans doing so to Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo when he took his time at the foul line.

Montgomery took a beat too long in the third inning but no call was made. That caused frustration from Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, who along with the crowd made his displeasure known.

The pitch clock became implemented at the MLB level last season, and leave it to Phillies fans to potentially create a new game in ballparks around the league.

Montgomery got through six innings with two earned runs, as he continues to out together a solid stretch of outings.

The Diamondbacks earned a 5-4 victory.

