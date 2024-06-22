Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Phillies fans count down Jordan Montgomery’s pitch clock in NLCS rematch vs. Diamondbacks

Jun 21, 2024, 5:24 PM | Updated: 7:23 pm

Jordan Montgomery...

Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on June 21, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

“3, 2, 1,” Philadelphia Phillies fans made it abundantly clear to Arizona Diamondbacks starter Jordan Montgomery when his pitch clock was about to expire on Friday.

Montgomery was not on the D-backs’ squad that went into Philadelphia during the NLCS nor had he pitched at Citizens Bank Park with fans, but he quickly got a taste of the atmosphere.

RELATED STORIES

In the first inning, Montgomery waited until the last second to make several pitches. He pushed the limits of the pitch clock, and fans felt he did not get them off in time.

In response, the fans started emphatically counting him down. It became reminiscent of NBA fans doing so to Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo when he took his time at the foul line.

Montgomery took a beat too long in the third inning but no call was made. That caused frustration from Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, who along with the crowd made his displeasure known.

The pitch clock became implemented at the MLB level last season, and leave it to Phillies fans to potentially create a new game in ballparks around the league.

Montgomery got through six innings with two earned runs, as he continues to out together a solid stretch of outings.

The Diamondbacks earned a 5-4 victory.

Haboob

Manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning ...

David Veenstra

Mentalist performs ‘magic’ on Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and pitcher Drey Jameson

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo invited a mentalist and magician to perform magic in front of his team to lighten the mood in the clubhouse.

6 days ago

Zebras...

Haboob Blog

Zebras at the Lovullo house? Diamondbacks’ summer party a bonding experience

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hosted D-backs players and staff, two zebras, a llama, a cow and goats on Monday. 

7 days ago

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham...

Ryan Pasiecznik

A ‘Goofy’ prank: Kenny Dillingham makes Arizona State players plank for College Football 25

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham had players plank to win EA Sports' College Football 25. They won A Goofy Movie instead.

8 days ago

2024 NBA Finals rooting interest by state...

Haboob Blog

State of Arizona rooting for Celtics over Luka Doncic’s Mavericks, according to social media data

We in Arizona are over the 1976 NBA Finals won by the Celtics. Or maybe Phoenix Suns fans just really hate Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

16 days ago

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the fourth quarter against the Dal...

Haboob Blog

Suns fans show Anthony Edwards the receipts after Mavs blow out Wolves

After the Mavericks blew out the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards got roasted for once roasting the Phoenix Suns for a similar loss.

21 days ago

Kyler Murray at an Arizona Diamondbacks game...

Haboob Blog

HOW many tendies?! Cardinals O-line ate its way through a Diamondbacks game

A much better offseason narrative: The Arizona Cardinals' offensive line can house baskets upon baskets of chicken tenders.

22 days ago

Phillies fans count down Jordan Montgomery’s pitch clock in NLCS rematch vs. Diamondbacks