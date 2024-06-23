Arizona Diamondbacks to host ‘Kids Free Weekend’

The Arizona Diamondbacks will allow kids to attend games free of charge during their home series against the Oakland A’s from June 28-30.

Fans can get up to two free kids’ tickets with the purchase of one paid adult ticket. The child must be 15-years-old or younger in order to qualify.

In addition, children must be present when purchasing the adult ticket at the box office. The tickets cannot be resold.

The free tickets will be valid for seats located in Dugout Reserve, 1st and 3rd Reserve, MVP Box, Bleachers, Bullpen Reserve, Baseline Reserve, Club Reserve, Infield Reserve and Baseline View sections. The promotion cannot be combined with any other offer and there’s a limit of eight per account.

On Saturday, the first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a Ketel Marte Bat Flip bobblehead.

To purchase additional tickets, visit the D-backs website.

Diamondbacks ‘Kids Free Weekend’ dates include:

Friday, June 28 — 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 — 1:10 p.m. (Ketel Marte Bat Flip Bobble)

Sunday, June 30 — 1:10 p.m.

