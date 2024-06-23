Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Arizona Diamondbacks to host ‘Kids Free Weekend’

Jun 22, 2024, 8:00 PM

The Arizona Diamondbacks organization allowed families to play catch on the outfield grass prior to...

The Arizona Diamondbacks organization allowed families to play catch on the outfield grass prior to a game against the Chicago White Sox to celebrate Father's Day at Chase Field on June 16, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks will allow kids to attend games free of charge during their home series against the Oakland A’s from June 28-30.

RELATED STORIES

Fans can get up to two free kids’ tickets with the purchase of one paid adult ticket. The child must be 15-years-old or younger in order to qualify.

In addition, children must be present when purchasing the adult ticket at the box office. The tickets cannot be resold.

The free tickets will be valid for seats located in Dugout Reserve, 1st and 3rd Reserve, MVP Box, Bleachers, Bullpen Reserve, Baseline Reserve, Club Reserve, Infield Reserve and Baseline View sections. The promotion cannot be combined with any other offer and there’s a limit of eight per account.

On Saturday, the first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a Ketel Marte Bat Flip bobblehead.

To purchase additional tickets, visit the D-backs website.

Diamondbacks ‘Kids Free Weekend’ dates include:

Friday, June 28 — 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 — 1:10 p.m. (Ketel Marte Bat Flip Bobble)

Sunday, June 30 — 1:10 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Outfielders Jake McCarthy #31, Corbin Carroll #7 and Randal Grichuk #15 of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks-Phillies series finale to broadcast on The Roku Channel

The Diamondbacks' game against the Phillies on Sunday will air on The Roku Channel and the Roku mobile app.

3 hours ago

Pitcher Tommy Henry...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Tommy Henry roughed up by Phillies in loss

The Phillies tagged Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry with six earned runs in a blowout win to even the series.

5 hours ago

Merrill Kelly...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly shooting for August return from IL

Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly admitted his injury recovery is taking longer than he or the club expected when he went down in April. 

9 hours ago

Catcher Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks place Gabriel Moreno on IL, recall Jose Herrera

The Diamondbacks have placed starting catcher Gabriel Moreno on the 10-day injured list after he suffered a sprained left thumb.

10 hours ago

Paul Sewald...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Paul Sewald feels like normal self after ‘adventures’ in 2023

The Paul Sewald Experience has meant very different things from his first impressions with the Diamondbacks to form he is in this season.

24 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Gabriel Moreno, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. exit game vs. Phillies with injuries

Diamondbacks starting catcher Gabriel Moreno exited against the Phillies on Friday after he suffered a left thumb sprain.

1 day ago

Arizona Diamondbacks to host ‘Kids Free Weekend’