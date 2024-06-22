Close
Cameron Young shoots 59, only sub-60 round on PGA Tour since 2020

Jun 22, 2024, 1:15 PM

Cameron Young...

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Cameron Young made a par putt from just inside 10 feet for an 11-under 59 on Saturday in the Travelers Championship, the first sub-60 round on the PGA Tour in nearly four years.

Young made two eagles on par 4s, holing out with wedge from 142 yards on the third hole and driving the 280-yard 15th hole to within 4 feet.

It was the 13th sub-60 round since Al Geiberger first shot golf’s “magic number” at the 1977 Memphis Classic. Scottie Scheffler had been the most recent at the TPC Boston in 2020 at The Northern Trust.

“I can’t say I was expecting it,” Young said. “I’ve been playing better than the results have shown. Waking up this morning, I wasn’t really thinking I’m going to be 5 under through four. It was a lot of fun to do.”

This didn’t even get Young the distinction of owning the course record at the TPC River Highlands. Jim Furyk shot a 58 in 2016 at the Travelers Championship, the lowest round in PGA Tour history.

Jordan Spieth became a footnote in history as the only PGA Tour player to twice play with someone who shot 59. Spieth also was in the group with Justin Thomas when he shot 59 in the opening round of the 2017 Sony Open.

Young was able to lift, clean and place his golf ball in the short grass because of soggy course conditions and the potential of more rain.

He could have gone even lower. After his eagle on the 15th hole, Young hit his tee shot to 7 feet on the par-3 16th and missed the short birdie putt. On the closing hole, needing birdie to tie Furyk’s record, his drive settled on the steep face of a fairway bunker and Young was unable to get it on the green.

He still made par for the seventh round of 59 or lower this year on tours around the world.

“To have a day like today where things start going in, and it feels like you’re reward for good shots, it leaves me with a good taste in my mouth,” Young said.

He finished at 13-under par and was tied with Tom Kim, who was watching some of Young’s round on a video screen at the practice range as Kim was getting ready for the start of his third round. Young had one of six rounds at 64 or better before the leaders teed off.

The other six rounds at 59 or lower this year include Joaquin Niemann on LIV Golf and a record-tying 57 by Cristobal del Solar on the Korn Ferry Tour in Bogota, Colombia.

