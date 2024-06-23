Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GENERAL NEWS

Swimmer Keaton Jones from Gilbert qualifies for US Olympic team

Jun 22, 2024, 6:05 PM

Keaton Jones of the United States...

Keaton Jones of the United States competes in the Men's 200m backstroke semifinal on Day Five of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Keaton Jones, a 19-year-old swimmer from Gilbert, qualified for the Olympic Games at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials on Thursday.

Jones finished second in the 200-meter backstroke final in Indianapolis with a time of 1:54.61, just behind four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy (1:54.33).

An emotional Jones embraced the 28-year-old Murphy, a fellow California Golden Bear, after the race.

He edged out Murphy during the semifinals 1:55.49 to 1:55.69.

Jones graduated from Higley High School and is a rising sophomore at California. He became an All-American last season as a freshman in the 200-meter backstroke.

Jones was the No. 9 overall recruit for the 2023 class by SwimSwam.com and a two-time Division I Arizona Swimmer of the Year. He competed at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials as a 16-year-old representing Phoenix’s Swim Neptune.

Heats for the 200-meter backstroke in Paris commence on July 31. The finals take place on Aug. 1.

General News

Cameron Young...

Associated Press

Cameron Young shoots 59, only sub-60 round on PGA Tour since 2020

Cameron Young shot an 11-under 59 on Saturday in the Travelers Championship, the first sub-60 round on the PGA Tour in nearly four years.

7 hours ago

French Olympic swimmer Leon Marchand trains with his Arizona State University teammates, Tuesday, F...

Associated Press

Former Arizona State star swimmer Leon Marchand is determined to leave mark on Paris Olympics

Former Arizona State star Leon Marchand is determined to leave his mark on the Paris Olympics at home in France.

12 days ago

nba-finals...

Aaron Schmidt

Celtics beat Mavericks, take 2-0 lead in NBA Finals as series heads to Dallas

Jrue Holiday had 26 points and 11 rebounds in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to propel the Celtics over the Mavericks, giving them a 2-0 series lead.

13 days ago

scottie-5th-win...

Aaron Schmidt

Scheffler holds on to win Memorial for his 5th PGA Tour title of the year

Scottie Scheffler shot nearly his best round in two years on Sunday, holding off Colin Morikawa to win fifth PGA Tour title this season.

13 days ago

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic works for the ball against Colombia midfielder Mateus Uribe (15) dur...

Associated Press

USMNT collapse in second half of pre-Copa America friendly against Colombia

Colombia scored three goals in an 11-minute span late in the second half to rout a sloppy United States 5-1 in a Copa America warmup match.

14 days ago

Dornoch, (6), with Luis Saez up, crosses the finish line ahead of Mindframe (10), with Irad Ortiz J...

Associated Press

Dornoch wins the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga, beating Kentucky Derby and Preakness winners

Dornoch won the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. It's the sixth consecutive year a different horse won each of the Triple Crown races.

14 days ago

Swimmer Keaton Jones from Gilbert qualifies for US Olympic team