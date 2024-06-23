Close
Diamondbacks option Tommy Henry to Reno, recall Brandon Hughes

Jun 23, 2024, 7:40 AM | Updated: 7:56 am

Tommy Henry...

Tommy Henry #47 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitch against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field on April 16, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned starting lefty Tommy Henry to Triple-A Reno on Sunday after his Saturday start went sideways.

The D-backs also on Sunday recalled left-hander Brandon Hughes.

Henry allowed six earned runs in 3.2 innings in a 12-1 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday.

Henry did not get out of the fourth inning in his second straight appearance allowing at least five earned runs. Henry dropped to 2-3 on the year and his ERA ballooned to 7.04.

“It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster so far,” Henry told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday. “That’s no secret. I wish I’ve performed better up until this point. I wish I’ve done more to put our team, the times that I’m out there, in a better position to win than I have. On that same note, I feel really inspired by the work I’ve been able to get in with (Brent) Strom, with (Dan Carlson), with the pitching staff in between starts, and I feel like things are heading in a good direction.”

This is the third time Hughes has been called up this season.

In nine games, he has thrown 10.2 innings with a 10.13 ERA. Over his past three games, Hughes has allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits and five walks in 5.1 innings. In all three of those appearances, Hughes surrendered a home run.

Hughes has pitched 19 games for Triple-A Reno this season and has some experience in MLB the past two years with the Chicago Cubs.

Hughes pitched out of the bullpen in 74 games from 2022-23, posting a 3.91 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.

This year in the minors for the Aces, batters are hitting .211 off him in 27 innings. He’s struck out 20, allowed 20 hits and walked 13 with six earned runs allowed.

Hughes is expected to join Arizona’s bullpen as Zac Gallen (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Monday, as he gets closer to reentering the rotation.

