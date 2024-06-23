Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ bats go quiet in series loss to the Phillies

Jun 23, 2024, 11:45 AM | Updated: 12:13 pm

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez threw seven shutout innings as they take the win ...

Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies gestures after hitting a double as second baseman Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks flips the ball during the second inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on June 23, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez threw seven shutout innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks dropped the series to the Phillies in a 4-1 loss.

The Phillies would strike first in the game with an RBI-single by outfielder Nick Castellanos off pitcher Slade Cecconi in the second inning to make it 1-0.

Cecconi finished his start with three innings pitched with two strikeouts, while giving up one run on five hits as he would be pulled for recent call-up Brandon Hughes.

The Phillies would add two more runs in the sixth inning, courtesy of a two-run RBI single by outfielder David Dahl off D-backs reliever Justin Martinez to make it 3-0.

D-backs bench coach Jeff Banister was ejected from the game in the sixth inning after arguing a pitch-clock violation call against pitcher Joe Mantiply.

“We were really frustrated,” Lovullo said. “We’re passionate and want to win baseball games.”

The Phillies would add on in the seventh inning with an RBI-single by second-baseman Bryson Stott off pitcher Bryce Jarvis to make it 4-0.

The D-backs would finally score in the ninth inning, courtesy of a Ketel Marte RBI-single off pitcher Jeff Hoffman to make it 4-1. They would get the tying run up at the plate with two outs in the inning but Christian Walker hit into a groundout, ending the game.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returned to the lineup after leaving Friday’s game with elbow soreness, going 2-for-4 at the plate.

The D-backs finished their six-game road trip with a 3-3 record after going 2-1 against the Washington Nationals and 1-2 against the Phillies.

Diamondbacks next game

After an off-day on Monday, The D-backs return home to Chase Field for a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins, starting Tuesday night.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Diamondbacks’ bats go quiet in series loss to the Phillies