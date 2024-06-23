Diamondbacks’ bats go quiet in series loss to the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez threw seven shutout innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks dropped the series to the Phillies in a 4-1 loss.

The Phillies would strike first in the game with an RBI-single by outfielder Nick Castellanos off pitcher Slade Cecconi in the second inning to make it 1-0.

Cecconi finished his start with three innings pitched with two strikeouts, while giving up one run on five hits as he would be pulled for recent call-up Brandon Hughes.

The Phillies would add two more runs in the sixth inning, courtesy of a two-run RBI single by outfielder David Dahl off D-backs reliever Justin Martinez to make it 3-0.

D-backs bench coach Jeff Banister was ejected from the game in the sixth inning after arguing a pitch-clock violation call against pitcher Joe Mantiply.

Diamondbacks bench coach, Jeff Banister, was ejected after the umpire called a pitch clock violation before the new pitcher even threw a pitch pic.twitter.com/M2hUsXVZ6y — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 23, 2024

“We were really frustrated,” Lovullo said. “We’re passionate and want to win baseball games.”

The Phillies would add on in the seventh inning with an RBI-single by second-baseman Bryson Stott off pitcher Bryce Jarvis to make it 4-0.

The D-backs would finally score in the ninth inning, courtesy of a Ketel Marte RBI-single off pitcher Jeff Hoffman to make it 4-1. They would get the tying run up at the plate with two outs in the inning but Christian Walker hit into a groundout, ending the game.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returned to the lineup after leaving Friday’s game with elbow soreness, going 2-for-4 at the plate.

The D-backs finished their six-game road trip with a 3-3 record after going 2-1 against the Washington Nationals and 1-2 against the Phillies.

Diamondbacks next game

After an off-day on Monday, The D-backs return home to Chase Field for a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins, starting Tuesday night.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.