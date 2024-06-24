Valley defensive back Dajon Hinton flipped his commitment from ASU to Arizona football on Sunday, he announced on Instagram.

Hinton is a three-star prospect rated by 247 Sports as the sixth-best rising senior in Arizona.

His father, David, played cornerback for the Wildcats from 2000-02, and his brother, DJ, was on Arizona’s roster in 2017.

Hinton is the eighth 2025 commitment for Arizona, with another recent addition in 6-foot-4 wide receiver Terry Shelton, who 247 Sports ranks as the 100th-best wide receiver in the class.

The recent moves bump the Wildcats’ class up to 13th in the Big 12 and 67th nationally.

Arizona State loses 2nd Valley commit

Hinton is the second Valley defensive back to reopen his recruitment after committing to ASU, joining Phoenix Mountain Pointe safety Rylon Dillard-Allen, who committed one week prior. The state’s fifth-best rising senior, Dillard-Allen will announce his new school of choice on July 27, choosing between Texas A&M, Washington, Alabama and UCLA.

The departures of Hinton and Dillard-Allen leave three-star wide receiver Uriah Neloms from Gilbert San Tan Charter as the lone in-state commit in 2025.

According to SunDevilSource.com’s Chris Karpman, ASU coaches have been out of contact with recruits for the last week and will be again this week, as part of their NCAA sanctions for recruiting violations during the Herm Edwards era.

Despite the losses, the Sun Devils’ class ranks second in the Big 12 and 18th nationally.