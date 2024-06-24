The Tucson Roadrunners announced on Monday the team will play all 36 of its home games in Tucson.

The team previously said it would play 30 of its 36 home games at Tucson Arena located in the Tucson Convention Center. The other six home games would be played in Tempe at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena.

But after the land auction that the Arizona Coyotes expected to win was canceled last week, the team has now decided to play all of its home games in Tucson.

Tucson has housed the AHL affiliate for the inactive Arizona Coyotes for eight seasons. The Coyotes’ hockey operations were sold by owner Alex Meruelo amid arena uncertainty and relocated to Utah.

Meruelo had earlier mentioned the possibility of moving the Roadrunners to Mullett Arena for half of next season during a press conference with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, but a vote from the Rio Nuevo District’s board unanimously (9-0) decided to keep the team in Tucson.

Fans who had already purchased tickets for games in Tempe at Mullet Arena will be refunded this week, according to the Roadrunners.

The 72-game AHL schedule releases in July.

