Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas joins Triple-A Reno in final rehab step

Jun 25, 2024, 2:49 PM | Updated: 5:35 pm

Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder...

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates a double on second base against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on March 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas has taken the next step of his prolonged rehab from a hamstring injury to join Triple-A Reno, where he will lead off and start at center field Tuesday.

Thomas was initially planning to join Reno by the end of last week but was dealing with “general soreness,” the team said. He remained in the Arizona Complex League for five total games, the last of which came Saturday.

“We’d hate to rush him and have a longer problem, I think that’s more of what it is,” D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday. “We gotta get all these guys back, but we gotta make sure once they’re here, they stay here. And that’s what’s really the concern with Alek.”

RELATED STORIES

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo did not commit to a specific number of games Thomas will play for the Aces before his return. He said it was hard to say whether he would be back with the D-backs this week.

“At least a couple games for sure, just let him get over those little speed bumps,” Lovullo said. “Get out there, play full speed against a team in another uniform. I know the ACL and the live at-bats are fairly similar, but I always feel like, you’re in a hotel room, you get up that morning, you go to the field. It’s just getting into that rhythm of playing a game. It’s a total return to play situation. So I feel like a couple games at least.”

Thomas has been away from the D-backs since March 31.

The center fielder took time off and then played in three games with Triple-A from May 3-5 in an initial rehab stint before the Diamondbacks shut him down due to a setback. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection the following week to treat the hamstring flare-up.

For the MLB club, Thomas appeared in four games prior to the injury. He recorded three hits — including a double and a home run — four RBIs and three strikeouts in 14 at-bats.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen throws a pitch...

Arizona Sports

D-backs’ Zac Gallen expected to start Saturday vs. A’s

D-backs ace Zac Gallen is expected to return to the mound Saturday’s against the Athletics, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

1 hour ago

Chris Paddack #20 of the Minnesota Twins...

Associated Press

Twins’ Chris Paddack to IL, leaving hole for Thursday start vs. D-backs

The Minnesota Twins placed starting pitcher Chris Paddack on the 15-day injured list with arm fatigue before a three-game series at Arizona.

5 hours ago

Jake McCarthy #31 of the Arizona Diamondbacks slides to steal second base against Edouard Julien #4...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks-Twins preview: Pitching probables, key players

It's another tough series for the Arizona Diamondbacks, as they host the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field for three games.

10 hours ago

Kevin Durant walking off court...

Dan Bickley

Is this year the worst in Arizona sports history?

After the Coyotes left, the Suns were swept, ASU hit rock bottom and the D-backs' bad luck, is this year the worst in Arizona sports history?

23 hours ago

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies dur...

Kellan Olson

Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte jumps to 1st in NL All-Star voting at 2B

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte has moved up to first in National League All-Star voting at second base.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Could this year be the worst in Arizona sports history?

Bickley Blast: Could this year be the worst in Arizona sports history? Dan Bickley argues it might.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas joins Triple-A Reno in final rehab step