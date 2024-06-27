Colorado Buffaloes wing Cody Williams, a former Gilbert Perry High School star, was selected by the Utah Jazz with the 10th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Williams was a McDonald’s All-American while a Perry Puma and helped the program to the Open Division state title in his final season.

He notably played on the USA U19 Team in 2023 and averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in the team’s fourth-place effort in Hungary.

Williams then became Colorado’s first five-star recruit since former Indiana Pacer David Harrison signed in 2001.

The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward capped his lone season for the Buffs averaging 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He posted season highs in points (23), field goals made (10), field goal attempts (13) and three-pointers made (three) on Jan. 18 in an 86-70 win over Oregon.

At Colorado, Williams shot at an efficient clip (55.2%) on 194 shot attempts and 71.4% at the free-throw line.

He started 18 of 24 games and averaged 28.1 minutes per game. After starting his first 18 appearances, Williams’ final six were limited postseason contests as he played through an ankle injury.

Williams’ brother, Jalen, was selected 12th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He is the Buffaloes’ first one-and-done player in program history.

