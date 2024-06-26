Close
Diamondbacks to award raffle winner a personalized 2023 NL championship ring

Jun 25, 2024, 8:57 PM

Geraldo Perdomo...

Geraldo Perdomo #2 and Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pose for a photo with their 2023 National League Champion rings before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on March 29, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks will hand out 30,000 replica National League championship rings on Aug. 10 as a giveaway against the Philadelphia Phillies, but only one fan will win the exact same ring the players wear.

The D-backs are conducting a raffle through Aug. 10, and the winner will be announced the following day. The prize is a personalized ring with the winner’s name.

Contestants must be at least 18 years old and are located in Arizona. The funds raised will be put toward the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s 10-karat gold, it’s actually got 85 round diamonds, it’s got four princess-cut diamonds and it’s got 27 black onyx stones, as well,” D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall said 0n Tuesday.

“And it’s got a few of our slogans, ‘Embrace the Chaos,’ and it’s also got ‘We are the D-backs,’ which is an employee philosophy we use. … It’s the exact same ring that our players are wearing today.”

One ticket costs $10, but fans can buy 10 tickets for $50, 25 tickets for $100 or 250 tickets for $500.

Hall said the organization expects to raise around $100,000 from this raffle to go toward various causes.

“This is going to be going to throughout so many different programs,” Hall said. “It might go towards educational and all of our STEM work or our Avnet Scholars. It could go to military initiatives, one is Hometown Heroes with (Luis Gonzalez). Could go to our youth programs and all that we’re doing with RBI and some of our work out in the field, but so many different areas, it might go to our grants and Grand Slam Awards, as well.”

