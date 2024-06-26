Close
ESPN midseason awards: D-backs’ Ketel Marte 3rd in NL MVP race

Jun 26, 2024, 12:27 PM | Updated: 12:27 pm

ESPN has Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte third in the National League MVP race at t...

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks flips the ball to turn a double play during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field on June 25, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte has gotten off to a good start to the season, with a 2024 All-Star Game nod seemingly within reach.

Handing out his midseason awards this week, ESPN’s Brad Doolittle has Marte sitting third in his National League MVP ranking behind Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (first) and Mookie Betts (second).

Doolittle notes that the MVP race in the NL is not done by any stretch, especially with Betts currently on the injured list with a fractured hand.

With Betts injured and Ohtani being only a designated hitter this season due to an elbow injury in 2023, Marte is squarely in the MVP award race, an award no Diamondbacks player has ever won in franchise history.

How has Marte’s 2024 season gone so far?

In 76 games played, Marte is averaging .280 with 16 home runs and 46 RBIs.

Marte ranks seventh in the NL in home runs and eighth in OPS (.847). He’s sixth across MLB in wins above replacement (four).

When comparing his stats to Ohtani, the Dodgers designated hitter leads in the NL in home runs (24), batting average (.320) and is third in RBIs (60).

Betts currently has 10 homers and 40 RBIs compared to Marte’s marks of 16 and 46, respectively. With Betts still on the mend, Marte can increase his lead in those categories over the Dodger.

As of June 25, Marte leads the NL All-Star voting at second base with 1,183,331 votes ahead of San Diego Padres Luis Arraez’s 1,113,342.

Fans can vote for Marte and other D-backs players during Phase 1 of All-Star Game balloting until Thursday at 9 a.m.

