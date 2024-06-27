Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona’s Pelle Larsson lands on the Heat in 2nd round of NBA Draft

Jun 27, 2024, 2:27 PM

Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats lines up a shot during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2024...

Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats lines up a shot during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Crypto.com Arena on March 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

(Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Miami Heat have selected guard Pelle Larsson out of the University of Arizona with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

In three seasons with the Wildcats, Larsson averaged 9.9 points per game, 2.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the field and 38.5% from three-point country.

Before transferring to the 2023 Pac-12 Champion Wildcats, he spent one season at Utah where he averaged 8.2 points in 25 games played.

Last season with the Wildcats, Larsson started all 36 games played and achieved career-high marks in scoring (12.8), field goal percentage (51.9%), three-pointers made (46), assists (134 — led team) and steals (34), earning him Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

Larsson also led Tommy Lloyd’s squad with a +412 plus-minus in their 2023-24 campaign, which saw Arizona reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

He became the 55th player in Arizona history to score 1,000 points in an 88-65 rout of the UCLA Bruins this past March.

Across the last four seasons, the Swede was the only player in the nation to put up 1,200 points on 49% shooting and 39% from three-point range to go along with 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals.

Larsson joined elite company after his senior season, as only six other players since the 1996-97 season (John Konchar, Desmond Bane, Kirk Hinrich, Tai Wesley, George Hill and Lee Cummard) have put up the above numbers.

Arizona Basketball

ASU's Bobby Hurley speaks with Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd...

Kevin Zimmerman

Big 12 announces 2024-25 conference opponents for ASU, Arizona basketball

The Big 12 released its 2024-25 men's and women's basketball matchup assignments without times or TV information.

6 hours ago

Olympic diver Delaney Schnell...

Associated Press

Ex-Arizona diver Delaney Schnell qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

Delaney Schnell earned her second Paris Olympic berth with a victory in the women's 10-meter platform at the U.S. diving trials on Sunday.

3 days ago

Final Four logo...

Associated Press

NCAA presents a plan to expand March Madness tournaments

The NCAA has presented a plan that would expand the lucrative men's and women's basketball tournaments by four or eight teams.

7 days ago

Pelle Larsson #3 and Keshad Johnson #16 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrate defeating the Dayton Flye...

Arizona Sports

Arizona’s Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson featured in ESPN, Bleacher Report 2024 NBA mock drafts

Arizona duo Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson are both projected to fall to the second round in ESPN and Bleacher Report's NBA mock drafts.

7 days ago

Koa Peat #10 of the Perry Pumas will suit up for the USA U17 team in the World Cup this summer. (Ph...

Damon Allred

Gilbert Perry’s Koa Peat headlines USA Basketball U17 World Cup team

Koa Peat, a star forward at Gilbert Perry and top-5 overall prospect in the 2025 class, will represent USA at the U17 World Cup this summer.

8 days ago

Caleb Love, Arizona Wildcats...

Kevin Zimmerman

A flowchart: Caleb Love’s college return has recruiting fallout for Arizona, ASU and GCU

Caleb Love tested the NBA Draft before he returned to college. The domino effect impacted Arizona, Arizona State and Grand Canyon recruiting.

13 days ago

Arizona’s Pelle Larsson lands on the Heat in 2nd round of NBA Draft