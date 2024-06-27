The Miami Heat have selected guard Pelle Larsson out of the University of Arizona with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

In three seasons with the Wildcats, Larsson averaged 9.9 points per game, 2.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the field and 38.5% from three-point country.

Before transferring to the 2023 Pac-12 Champion Wildcats, he spent one season at Utah where he averaged 8.2 points in 25 games played.

Last season with the Wildcats, Larsson started all 36 games played and achieved career-high marks in scoring (12.8), field goal percentage (51.9%), three-pointers made (46), assists (134 — led team) and steals (34), earning him Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

Larsson also led Tommy Lloyd’s squad with a +412 plus-minus in their 2023-24 campaign, which saw Arizona reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

He became the 55th player in Arizona history to score 1,000 points in an 88-65 rout of the UCLA Bruins this past March.

Across the last four seasons, the Swede was the only player in the nation to put up 1,200 points on 49% shooting and 39% from three-point range to go along with 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals.

Larsson joined elite company after his senior season, as only six other players since the 1996-97 season (John Konchar, Desmond Bane, Kirk Hinrich, Tai Wesley, George Hill and Lee Cummard) have put up the above numbers.

