Arizona forward Keshad Johnson has reportedly agreed to a two-way contract shortly after the NBA Draft concluded on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

He marks the latest Wildcat to join Miami’s ranks after the Heat took Pelle Larsson in the second round of the draft.

A 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, Johnson spent one season at Arizona after transferring from San Diego State. He started 36 games in Tucson and averaged 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his fifth collegiate season.

Johnson set a career high for three-pointers made in his lone season with the Wildcats, knocking down 36 on a 38.7% clip.

The forward was also consistently available, starting 107 of 149 games between his stints at SDSU and Arizona.

Johnson helped lead SDSU to the 2023 NCAA Tournament championship game against UConn where he scored 14 points and came down with four rebounds.

In four years with the Aztecs, Johnson averaged 5.8 points and four rebounds while shooting 51.5% from the floor. He put up double figures 25 times.

