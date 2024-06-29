Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Bol Bol plans to stay with Phoenix Suns on 1-year deal, per report

Jun 29, 2024, 3:55 PM

Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol...

Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Phoenix Suns reserve big man Bol Bol plans to stay with the team on a one-year deal after a limited but promising season with the team last year, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

Because of the Suns’ salary cap situation, they were limited to giving Bol a minor raise because they didn’t hold his Bird rights that accumulate with multiple seasons playing for a single team.

Phoenix could only offer him a 120% raise or 120% increase from veteran minimum salary slot for the big man’s five years of prior NBA service.

Bol made $2.2 million last season.

RELATED STORIES

Under since-fired head coach Frank Vogel, the 24-year-old averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 10.6 minutes per game last season.

He shot 61.6% from the field and knocked down 42.3% of his three-pointers, developing a sense of how to pick his spots and remain confident in an offense dominated by stars Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

The Suns enter the offseason with center Jusuf Nurkic returning and backup center Drew Eubanks reportedly expected to opt out of his contract, leaving room for Bol or others to fill in as a backup big.

The 7-foot-3 Bol entered the NBA after a single injury-riddled year with the Oregon Ducks. Once viewed as a potential lottery pick, he went 44th overall to the Denver Nuggets in 2019 but couldn’t find traction on a competitive team.

Denver attempted to trade him to the Detroit Pistons in 2022, but it was voided due to a failed physical. Ultimately, Bol was traded weeks later in a deal to the Boston Celtics, who quickly rerouted him to the Orlando Magic. There, the center put together his best statistical season — 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds — over 70 games in 2022-23.

He was waived last offseason before signing with the Suns on a one-year deal.

Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale...

Arizona Sports

Report: Royce O’Neale plans to sign contract to stay with Phoenix Suns

Free agent wing Royce O'Neale plans to sign a four-year, $44 million contract to remain with the Suns, according to reports.

8 hours ago

Osasere Ighodaro speaks to the media after being selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 40...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns round out solid NBA Draft ahead of free agency

In a roundabout way, the 2024 NBA Draft was right out the playbook for general manager James Jones.

23 hours ago

Kyle Lowry #7 and Cameron Payne #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers speak in the first half against the B...

Damon Allred

Which point guards should the Phoenix Suns target in free agency?

Hampered by second-apron restrictions, which NBA free agents should the Phoenix Suns target to fill their point guard vacancy?

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Is Mat Ishbia overly optimistic about the Phoenix Suns?

Dan Bickley takes a closer look at the Phoenix Suns owner's recent tweet and ponders if Mat Ishbia is so overly optimistic to the point of gaslighting fans.

1 day ago

NBA Summer League logo...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ 2024 Summer League schedule announced

The Summer Suns are back in action on July 13, tipping off against the Golden State Warriors at the Thomas & Mack Center.

1 day ago

Suns wing Josh Okogie...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Josh Okogie declines player option to become free agent, per report

Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie has reportedly declined his $2.95 million player option and will enter unrestricted free agency.

1 day ago

Bol Bol plans to stay with Phoenix Suns on 1-year deal, per report